Total Man’s Sh1.4 billion secrets

Nicholas Biwott

In summary Only one of Biwott’s wives was included in his last will

Unlike other politicians who disclose all their earthly possessions, Biwott’s will was limited to land.

Only one wife of former powerful minister Nicholas Kipyator Biwott benefited directly from his vast wealth, according to his will seen by The Standard.

Biwott, who was more commonly known as ‘Total Man’, expressly stated in his six-page will that his property held by Johanna Catherina Kiprono Biwott would remain exclusively hers and that no one in his family should pursue it.

He also listed those he wanted to bequeath a share of his vast estate, including his children, but his three other wives — Margaret Kamar, Callister Mathews and Elizabeth Kattar — were not among the beneficiaries.

Biwott did not say how much he and Johanna Catherina had amassed during their union, even as he outlined in his will how he married her.

“I am married to Johanna Catherina Kiprono Biwott by virtue of a civil marriage ceremony and any assets held in her name or held by any person upon trust for her are hers exclusively.

“Neither I nor my estate shall have any interest in or claim to such assets,” he stated.

He left an equal one-fourteenth share of his estate to all his children.

Sole heirs

He named Esther Koimett (Elizabeth’s daughter), Rhoda Jacobson and Rita Field Marshal (Catherina’s daughters), Klara Biwott, Gloria Biwott and Immanuel Biwott (Callister’s children) and Maria Biwott, his daughter with Prof Kamar, as the sole heirs.

He also ordered that the trustees keep a one-fourteenth share of his estate in trust for his grandchildren, with the condition that it would only be released to them when they attained the age of 25.

Biwott’s will extended his mysterious life to his death, because even though he was extolled for his business acumen for investing in banking, oil, construction and aviation, among other sectors, he did not mention any of these in his last wishes. The late Nicholas Biwott's widows Kalista Lessie (left) Professor Margaret Kamar (right) and Hannie Biwott (centre) hold each other at the Biwott Mixed Day School in Elgeyo Marakwet during a requiem mass of the late former Cabinet Minister and National Vision Party leader, Nicholas Biwott on 19/07/2017. [photo/Kevin Tuni/Standard]

The former Keiyo South MP, who died of kidney failure on July 11 last year aged 77, ceded all property he co-owned to his partners.

He wished that any assets, both moveable and immovable, he co-owned with anyone should be left with the other partners, and in case of death, the estate or representatives of his business partners would get the entire share.

Biwott’s secrecy, again, did not allow him to say how much he held in partnerships and who were his partners.

“I bequeath and give all my share, right, title and interest to assets that I jointly own with any other person or persons upon my death to the other person or persons who are lawfully registered, named or designated as a joint owner of such assets,” he wrote.

Also, he did not say whether he had owned a car in his lifetime.

He appointed two lawyers - Desterio Oyatsi and Kenneth Hamish - and an employee of Yaya Towers Nairobi, Elisabeth Klem, as the executors of his will.

Ouko’s murder

The Total Man had trusted Mr Oyatsi to fight legal wars on his behalf, including against claims touching on former Foreign Minister Robert Ouko’s murder.

He sued British journalist Chester Stern and others for linking him to the Ouko murder in a book titled Dr Iain West’s Casebook and was awarded Sh30 million by the courts.

Biwott also sued a bookshop that stocked the book and was awarded Sh10 million. When the Kroll Report stated that Biwott had commercial interests in Israel and Australia, it is Oyatsi who made it clear that his client had no such interests outside Kenya.

Mr Hamish is a lawyer practicing in Nairobi while Ms Klem is the managing director of Yaya Towers and was recently appointed to the Kenol Kobil board.

Biwott further set aside Sh10 million - to be managed by the trustees - to maintain his grave and that of his father, Kiprono Cheserem, at Toot Village in Elgeyo Marakwet.

His will also shows his philanthropic side, after he left Sh50 million to Mbegu Trust - a charitable organisation established to develop education in East Africa.

Mbegu Trust was incorporated on September 5, 2008 and was jointly owned by the Hanie and Nicholas Biwott Foundation, Nancy Kaminchia, Dr Victoria Ndibo and Joe Said Mohamed Kadhi.

Unlike other politicians who disclose all their earthy possessions, Biwott’s will was limited to land.

In 2013, Nigeria’s Venture Financial Magazine had listed him among the top 50 billionaires in Africa with a net worth of Sh100 billion.

But on record, his assets and liabilities were put at Sh1.3 billion. A parcel of land in Nairobi was valued at Sh100 million. It was initially held by Catherina but was transferred to Biwott before his death.

His most expensive property is located at Kipkabus Settlement Scheme in Uasin Gishu, which was valued at Sh596 million.

This was followed by another block in Eldoret town which was estimated at Sh500 million. Two other properties, also in Eldoret, were valued at Sh40 million Sh60 million respectively while another in Mainland North was valued at Sh21 million.

Biwott had also bought land in Kilifi valued at Sh9 million. A parcel in Chembe, Mombasa, is worth Sh25 million.

He had land in Burnt Forest town (Sh2.5 million), Upper Cheptembo, Keiyo (Sh36 million), three pieces of land in Kiptarakwa, Mosop (Sh5 million) and another one at Kiplombe (Sh56 million).

There was also LR No 8125 valued at Sh8.5 million.

Biwott left Sh12 million cash in Middle East Bank, and the only shares he listed as his wealth are for Kipsinende Farms Ltd and are worth Sh250,000.

He required the trustees to see how they would finance his funeral and pay off his debts but cautioned that his estate’s income should not be used as capital.

A suit has been filed in the Eldoret High Court against his estate for Sh380 million by Barnabas arap Kiprono.

Mr Kiprono, an investor in real estate in Eldoret town, claimed he lent Biwott money on different dates and announced the interest he charged for each amount.

His application stated that on November 5, 2015, he gave Biwott Sh50 million, which was to be repaid at an interest rate of 25 per cent.

He claimed that he loaned Biwott a further Sh35 million at an interest rate of 30 per cent and on January 9, 2016, he gave him Sh10 million with interest of 30 per cent.

Sh280m loan

Kiprono also stated that on February 20, 2016, he gave Biwott Sh2 million to be repaid at a rate of 30 per cent, on March 29, 2016, he gave Sh280 million to be repaid at 18 per cent and on September 2, 2016, he gave the former Cabinet minister Sh5 million to be repaid at 30 per cent interest.

He said the Sh382 million plus interest accumulated could well amount to about Sh1 billion, which he believed was less than what Biwott owned and could be repaid without any difficulty.

Biwott was born in 1940 in Chebior village to Cheserem, a market trader and cattle herder, and Maria Soti.

He joined the Government in 1965 as a district officer and served in the Ministry of Agriculture before moving to the Treasury as a senior secretary. He also served in the Ministry of Home Affairs as a minister of State, Regional Development, Energy, East Africa Regional Cooperation, Trade and Industry.