China hits US over cold-war tactics on aid to Kenya and trade threats

President William Ruto with Prime Minister Li Qiang, after a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. [PCS]

China has issued a strong rebuke to the US following threats by a Republican senator to review Washington’s ties with Nairobi and the major non-Nato ally (MNNA) status over its deepening economic and political ties with Beijing.

Chinese ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, speaking in Nairobi at an exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, said in a statement that the US “cold-war mentality and hegemonic behaviour” to disrupt China-Kenya cooperation is “resolutely opposed.”