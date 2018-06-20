Radio voice that stirred lake goes quiet

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 08:19, Updated June 20th 2018 at 08:27 GMT +3

Relatives comfort Hellen Achieng (centre), the widow of Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

“Watch your steps, and you will live to enjoy the fruits of this career.”

These were the words of radio presenter Ben Oluoch Okello aka BOO to Caleb Odhiambo Akumu.

It was 1994 and Okello worked at a vernacular radio station, broadcasting in Dholuo, in Kisumu. He had worked at the station owned by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for slightly over half a decade.

Akumu was joining the station fresh from high school.

The two first met in the late 1980s when Akumu, an ardent fan of the station’s programmes, visited the radio’s stand at the Kisumu Regional Show in Mamboleo.

And when Akumu visited the station weeks later, Okello welcomed him with open arms, accepting to start inducting him into radio broadcasting.

The induction went well, and Akumu has since joined KBC where he is a radio presenter at Mayienga Radio, KBC’s Dholuo channel.

After KBC, Okello resigned to inaugurate Radio Lake Victoria with his morning show ‘chieng jamondo’.

His fame grew further at Radio Ramogi with Dholuo radio programmes such as “Iwacho Awacha” and “Kogwen.”

After ensuring that his protege had mastered the art of radio, Okello moved on, rising to become Senator for Migori County in last year’s elections.

Ben Oluoch's mother Teundora Ayieko. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Today, Akumu’s mentor is gone.

The senator died on Monday night, eight months after winning over Migori voters with his radio voice and charisma.

Cancer debate

Just as he did with his protégé at the radio station, Okello has inspired debate on cancer, a disease that is sweeping through the country like bush fire, claiming the lives of both the high and mighty.

The disease has claimed the lives of several high-profile Kenyans, including former Environment Minister John Michuki, politician Njenga Karume, conservationist Daphne Sheldrick, former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, former Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai, and more recently, former Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze.

Experts say there are thousands of patients out there, dying quietly and unknown.

According to the Ministry of Health, cancer is the third leading cause of death in the country.

Okello’s colleagues, both from the media and politics, weighed in on the cancer debate

“We must upgrade our facilities to handle cancer cases,” said Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno.

He spoke at the Lee Funeral home in Nairobi, where friends and relatives gathered to view the senator’s body yesterday.

Residents of his Kanyimach village in Rongo, Migori County, woke up to the shocking news of his death.

Social man

“We feel the pain of loss. Its is overwhelming,” said his sister, Ruth Abade.

Social media was awash with messages of condolences, with those who remembered him praising his eloquence in Dholuo behind the mic and on the campaign trail last year.

Leaders described him as a peacemaker and a social man who made an impact in the society.

“Death has robbed the community of a broadcaster who stood out in articulating valuable issues like sports, culture and leadership,” said Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

“The passing of Ben has robbed Migori County of a true son who always wanted peace and unity among local leaders,” said Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

“Ben was a charming man, a radio personality of our time ranked with the likes of John Cosmas Bala Owade Kor Guok and Bob Isaac Mwamto,” said Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said ODM, the National Super Alliance (NASA) and Parliament had lost an outstanding leader with a bright future.

His former colleagues remembered him as a gentle and hardworking man who often started work as early as 4am.

[Reporting by Kevine Omollo, Kepher Otieno and Gloria Aradi]