Adopted? Judge just gave hope on finding biological parents

| Published Thu, April 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 18th 2018 at 22:22 GMT +3

Justice Mativo notes the right to access information should be balanced with the right to privacy of parents.[Courtesy]

Adopted children have a right to know their biological parents when they come of age, a judge has ruled.

Justice John Mativo said although the Kenyan adoption laws are silent on disclosure of biological parents to an adopted child, the country should apply international conventions that recognise the right to identity and parental lineage.

“Every person has a right to know where they came from, but the question is whether adopted children should have that right to know their identity. The laws should not be there to deprive the child but to help him know his rights,” ruled Mativo.

Justice Mativo made the ruling in a case filed by former assistant minister Betty Tett’s adopted son William Tett, who is serving a life sentence at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison for violently robbing his foster parents in September 2011 at their Karen home in Nairobi.

William had sued his foster parents Betty and William Mulready Tett and Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s home in a bid to compel them to disclose his biological parents and family lineage.

The judge, however, declined to grant the orders, ruling that William did not provide any evidence to prove he requested the respondents or any other State agency to give him information relating to his parentage but was denied. “No evidence that he requested the information but was denied. Citizens have obligation to ask for any information they want and only come to court for enforcement as a last resort if they are denied the right to access that information,” ruled Mativo.

According to the judge, the question of whether adopted children need to know their lineage was made possible by Article 35 of the Constitution, which gives everyone the right to access information.

He said adoption records are kept by the State and that under the Vienna Convention on the right of children, there is nothing wrong with the disclosure once the adopted one has turned 18 years, and the disclosure is in his or her best interest.

Remain secret

Justice Mativo noted that the right to access information should, however, be balanced with the right to privacy where that disclosure does not affect the privacy of the parents who might want the information to remain a secret.

William had also asked the judge to declare that his foster parents had violated his rights by denying him parental love and affection, and refusing to visit him in prison