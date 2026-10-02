Kill, steal and cleanse: Worry as churches become targets of criminals

Audio By Vocalize

Mount Zion Seventh-day Church was rocked by the killing of its elderly guard in a brutal night attack. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

For generations, the church has occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of communities in Western Kenya.

It has been more than a building with a pulpit, pews and a cross. It has been a sanctuary where the living seek God, families gather in times of joy and sorrow, the sick are prayed for, the dead are mourned and children are taught values that communities hope will guide them through life.

The church has traditionally been regarded as one of the few places where even hardened criminals would lower their voices, bow their heads and fear crossing a sacred boundary.

But that traditional sense of reverence appears to be facing a new test in Western Kenya.

Churches are increasingly being broken into, valuable equipment stolen and, in some cases, people guarding them attacked and killed.

In one of the most disturbing incidents, an elderly church guard was murdered inside a church compound in Makunga, Kakamega County, leaving worshippers questioning whether even places of worship are losing their deterrent effect on criminals.

The killing of Martin Ouma, a man believed to have been in his 70s, at Mt Zion 7th Day Church of God has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to witnesses and church members, attackers breached the church compound at night and killed Ouma, who was on duty as a night guard.

What happened afterwards added another disturbing dimension to the incident. Mount Zion Seventh-day Church was rocked by the killing of its elderly guard in a brutal night attack. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Six chickens belonging to the church were reportedly taken, with two slaughtered and their blood sprinkled around the spot where Ouma was killed.

Some church members and cultural elders interpreted the act as ritualistic, although police investigations are still looking into the motive and circumstances.

Joseph Oyolo, a church elder and worshipper, said the incident had shocked the congregation because the attackers appeared to have shown no fear of entering a place of worship.

“The fact that thieves can come into a church, kill someone and even slaughter chickens is very shocking. In the past, people feared entering a church, even when they were criminals. But today, they have become so brazen,” Oyolo says.

He said some people interpreted the slaughtering of the chickens as an attempt by the attackers to cleanse themselves after the killing and prevent the spirit of the deceased from pursuing them.

Oyolo, however, said the church remained confident in the power of God and that the act could neither erase the seriousness of the killing nor shield those responsible from justice.

The incident has also reopened a cultural conversation about cleansing rituals, spirits of the dead and the consequences traditionally associated with taking an innocent person’s life.

David Khalukhana, chief adviser to the Luhya Council of Elders, said traditional cleansing ceremonies historically served specific purposes and should not be confused with rituals carried out after deliberate killings.

“Cleansing had a specific job or purpose to achieve, like for manslaughter or an accident that had claimed people. Cleansing used to be done to keep the spirit of the dead at bay,” Khalukhana says.

“But this is different if someone is deliberately killed for a specific reason, particularly to enrich someone by taking his or her property. Such cleansing cannot simply erase what has happened. The killers will not be at peace, according to our traditions, because the spirit of the dead will continue to pursue them,” he adds.

Khalukhana’s interpretation reflects traditional beliefs rather than an established explanation for the murder.

Consequences

He said the slaughtering of the chickens could have been intended by the killers to protect themselves from what they feared would follow the killing.

However, he argued that such an act would not necessarily prevent them from facing consequences, whether through arrest and prosecution or what traditional beliefs describe as misfortune.

“There are some deaths even in the Bible that God sanctioned and which were meant to bring peace, but God did not sanction the death of innocent people,” Khalukhana notes.

“If the claims by the family that the deceased was entangled in a land dispute are established, then the killers will not go far. Let the government investigate and establish the truth,” he adds.

Ouma’s family has urged investigators to establish whether his death was connected to a long-running land dispute.

Oyolo said Ouma had been preparing to build on a parcel of land and had already acquired construction materials. He said the local chief was aware of the dispute and had offered to supervise the construction once the materials were ready.

The family, however, said it did not know who killed Ouma or why.

Oyolo said the circumstances of the attack appeared unusual because the attackers did not seem to have taken valuable property belonging to the deceased.

“There were about six chickens, but they only took two and slaughtered them. They left everything else,” he said.

He added that some documents belonging to Ouma were found scattered around the compound while his identity card had not been recovered.

“Some of his documents were found thrown around, and up to now we have not found his identity card,” recounted Oyolo.

The family has therefore asked investigators to establish whether the attackers were searching for particular documents or whether the incident had another motive.

Oyolo said the deceased suffered a brutal death.

“He was killed in a very painful and brutal manner. His hands were broken and he was hit on the head. It was a very sad death,” he said.

Ouma’s sister, Mary Opuka, described him as the brother who helped raise her and recalled spending time with him shortly before his death.

She said she had visited the church and found him sweeping.

“I came here and found him sweeping. We sat together and talked. He even asked me why I felt hot and later prepared porridge for me,” Ms Opuka said.

She left at about 8 pm, unaware that it would be the last time she would see him alive.

The following morning, a pastor reportedly went to her home and asked her to accompany him to the church.

“I was still sitting down when the pastor came and told me, ‘Let us go to the church.’ I asked him what had happened, but he did not tell me much. When we arrived, I saw many people gathered. That is when I realised something was wrong,” she said.

She later learnt that her brother had been killed.

Opuka also confirmed that Ouma had been preparing to build on the disputed parcel and had acquired some construction materials.

She said some people had opposed his plans, although she could not identify them or establish whether the disagreement was connected to his death.

“We cannot say who killed him. We want the government to investigate and find those responsible so that they can face the law. Taking someone’s life should never become something normal,” she says.

Worrying change

At Mt Zion 7th Day Church of God, Bishop Daniel Nabwayo expressed concern that the murder had exposed a worrying change in society.

Nabwayo said churches were traditionally regarded as sacred places where even people involved in criminal activities were expected to exercise restraint.

“Long ago, the church was considered sacred and it had its own respect. But today, people no longer respect the church. People walk into churches, commit crimes and leave,” Nabwayo says.

The bishop decried the brutal manner in which Ouma was killed, noting it had left believers deeply disturbed.

“I don’t know why people don’t fear churches. They killed an old man here in a very painful way. He suffered because the thieves broke his hands, hit him with a metal bar on the head and it came out through his mouth. Imagine killing someone in such a manner and then tying him to a chair!” he noted

Nabwayo warned criminals against treating churches like ordinary targets.

“People used to fear entering a church to steal. Today, people can enter a church and even kill someone,” he said.

The bishop also invoked Biblical and religious teachings in warning those responsible, saying they would have to answer for their actions before God and the law.

He said the church would continue praying for Ouma’s family while calling for justice.

But the problem extends beyond the Makunga murder.

Church leaders

Across Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga and neighbouring counties, churches have increasingly become repositories of expensive electronic equipment.

The modern church bears little resemblance to the simple places of worship of previous generations. Many congregations now have powerful sound systems, amplifiers, speakers, microphones, digital mixers, projectors, televisions, computers and livestreaming equipment.

Musicians also use expensive keyboards and other instruments during worship, while some churches have invested millions of shillings in equipment acquired through years of fundraising and donations.

For criminals looking for quick money, such property can be attractive.

Unlike banks and major commercial premises, many churches still rely on simple gates, padlocks and a single security guard, leaving them vulnerable to attacks at night.

Church leaders say thieves have targeted sound systems, musical instruments, televisions, furniture and kitchen utensils.

In some reported cases, criminals have even stolen items associated with worship, including communion wine and wafers.

The changing nature of church property has therefore created a security challenge that many congregations were not prepared for.

Earlier this year, concern over church security also gripped Matayos Constituency in Busia County after three suspected thieves were lynched by an angry mob in Bukesa.

The suspects were allegedly involved in a break-in at International Fellowship Church (IFC), Bukesa.

According to the church’s pastor, Stephen Opilo, the suspects gained entry by breaking through a window before stealing church property.

“I received news from one of my believers that thieves had gained entry to the church and one of them had been lynched,” said Opilo.

“When I arrived at the church, I found a crowd of angry locals, and beside it was the body of a young man. They had gained access by breaking one of the windows, and they were stealing utensils, furniture and sound systems,” he added.

According to Opilo, one of the suspects allegedly remained outside the church compound as a lookout while the others entered the building.

Their operation was disrupted after residents noticed unusual movement and raised the alarm.

The incident sparked renewed calls for better protection of places of worship.

“This is a worrying trend. Even the house of worship is no longer safe because several churches across Matayos Constituency have been targets of break-ins at night,” Opilo said.

He said stolen property included furniture, utensils and sound systems.

“We are calling upon security agencies to beef up security by intensifying night patrols and also act swiftly when needed,” he said.

Opilo also appealed to young people to avoid crime and substance abuse.

“I want to appeal to youth to earn money from genuine work. They should eat from their sweat because the suspects are young people from within our communities. They should repent, be good people and stop using drugs that make them lazy,” he notes.

Two months ago, another night guard was killed inside a church compound in Maraba Estate, Kakamega town, and valuables were stolen.

Two years ago in Luanda, Vihiga County, thieves broke into a church, reportedly urinated inside and cooked food before making away with valuables.

The incidents have renewed pressure on security agencies to protect places of worship and those who work there.

Regional Police Commander George Seda condemned Ouma’s killing and sought to assure residents that investigations would be pursued.

“It is unfortunate what happened inside the church premises, and we will ensure the family gets justice by bringing the killers to book,” Seda said.

He said police had been instructed to intensify operations against criminal gangs and increase night patrols.

“I have instructed police to ensure they get rid of any criminal gang or element and to activate night patrols so that our people can live and do their activities without any fear of attack or robbery,” he said.

Seda also condemned theft in places of worship, saying criminals should reconsider targeting churches.

“We cannot sit down and allow criminal elements to attack churches. These are sacred and holy places that require utmost respect,” he said.