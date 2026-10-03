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Media house condemns attack attempt, press freedom threats

By Okumu Modachi | Oct. 3, 2026
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Standard Group condemns protest outside its Nairobi premises, citing threats to press freedom. October 2, 2026. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

The Standard Group PLC has condemned an incident in which a group of youths picketed outside its premises along Mombasa Road, Nairobi, describing the action as an attack on media freedom, democracy and legitimate business.

In a statement issued on Friday, the media company said the group, which purported to speak on behalf of President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration, hurled profanities at the company and attempted to intimidate its staff.

The Group said the incident was unwarranted, describing it as a sustained campaign against The Standard, KTN and its other editorial platforms over their critical coverage of the Government.

“The Standard Group PLC condemns, in the strongest terms, the unwarranted protest and name-calling outside our premises along Mombasa Road today,” said the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chaacha Mwita.

The media outlet said the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and freedom of the media, citing Articles 33 and 34, and warned that no group should be allowed to trample on those freedoms.

It further said the harassment had extended beyond the media organisation, with the group allegedly targeting Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi and former President Uhuru Kenyatta over headlines they disliked.

The Standard Group rejected claims that Moi and Uhuru were behind its editorial decisions, saying its journalism is guided by professionalism, the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism and public interest.

“Our journalism is guided by professionalism, the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism and the public interest,” the company said.

The media house described those involved in the protest as “paid goons” and said the group was ready to harm journalists and other members of staff.

It said while Kenyans have a constitutional right to present grievances, protest against injustice and demonstrate peacefully, intimidation of journalists and attempts to threaten media organisations cannot be regarded as legitimate protest.

“Threatening journalists, intimidating media houses and punishing independent voices is not protest. It is an attack on the Constitution,” Mwita said.

The Standard Group urged those with complaints against its reporting to use lawful channels rather than laying siege to its premises.

It also commended the National Police Service for preventing the protesters from entering its compound, saying the response was consistent with what Kenyans expect from a professional and independent police service.

The confrontation comes amid heightened tensions between sections of the political establishment and media organisations over critical reporting and coverage of political developments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Standard Group said the incident would not deter it from carrying out its journalistic mandate.

“To our readers, viewers, listeners and all Kenyans: we will not relent in our duty to inform you,” the company said.

The media organisation pledged to continue scrutinising those in positions of power and reporting on matters it considers to be in the public interest.

“We will keep exposing what the powerful would rather hide. No threat will stop us from calling out injustice and defending democracy,” it said.

The Standard Group’s statement comes as concerns over the safety of journalists and the operating environment for independent media continue to feature prominently in Kenya’s public discourse.

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Standard Group Media Freedom Press Freedom William Ruto
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