Church calls for Kanja's resignation, rejects state regulation of Bible schools

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Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja. [File Courtesy]

Pressure is mounting on the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to resign, with the Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) accusing the police of partisan conduct and misuse of power ahead of the 2027 General Election.

CCAK national chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda called on the IG to step aside, noting that he has failed to bring sanity in the security sector, citing the increased goonism in the country.

He accused the police of disrupting political gatherings and engaging in partisan politics.

“The police, under the Inspector General, are urged to provide security impartially during this campaign season. It is discouraging to see the police engage in barbaric acts by disrupting campaigns and involving themselves in partisan politics,” Ndeda said.

He also called on the IG to step aside and pave the way for a competent leader to head the National Police Service.

“We ask the IG to resign and pave the way for a competent Kenyan to take over from him so that he can serve Kenyans,” he remarked.

The church called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to investigate alleged police misuse of power and hold officers accountable.

CCAK also condemned violence witnessed in Homa Bay County and called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take action against politicians accused of promoting hate speech and tribalism.

“We condemn those actions in the strongest terms possible and ask Kenyans to remain united under one nation,” Ndeda said.

The church urged politicians to moderate their language as early campaigns for the 2027 elections gain momentum.

Ndeda also condemned attacks on journalists covering political activities, saying the media has a responsibility to inform Kenyans about events across the country.

On church-state relations, CCAK opposed proposed government regulation of Bible schools, arguing that theological institutions should remain under church-led self-regulation.

“How can the secular inform the spiritual? It is not possible,” Ndeda argued, arguing that Bible schools are established by denominations to train and equip pastors for ministry.

He accused the government of pushing the proposed regulations through MPs and some religious umbrella bodies, saying the wider church had not agreed to the move.

“We will not agree, we will never agree about the government regulating Bible schools,” Ndeda said.

The association cited Articles 8 and 32 of the Constitution, which provide for no state religion and guarantee freedom of religion, belief and opinion.

CCAK urged the government to abandon the proposal and allow religious organisations to regulate themselves.

It also warned clergy against paying fees to individuals seeking to assess or recognise their theological qualifications.

“Calling comes from God, not individuals,” Ndeda said.

CCAK Secretary General Bishop Jonas Ochieng also called for inclusive consultations on Vision 2030 and beyond, urging the government to ensure the process is not rushed or politicised.

Ochieng further urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to take action against leaders promoting violence, tribalism and hate speech, arguing that such leaders should not qualify to contest elective positions under Chapter Six of the Constitution.