Troubled paradise: Former housekeeper lifts lid on Cohen's bitter marital woes

It began like many love stories, with two people choosing each other, exchanging vows and building a home.
But for Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen and Sarah Wairimu, the promise of love would slowly give way to quarrels, accusations, a divorce case filed in January 2019, bitter property disputes and, ultimately, a tragic death that left a nation asking: what really happened?
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…