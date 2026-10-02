Troubled paradise: Former housekeeper lifts lid on Cohen's bitter marital woes

Former Tob Cohen housekeeper Chrispinus Shihemi testifies before Justice Diana Kavedza. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

It began like many love stories, with two people choosing each other, exchanging vows and building a home.

But for Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen and Sarah Wairimu, the promise of love would slowly give way to quarrels, accusations, a divorce case filed in January 2019, bitter property disputes and, ultimately, a tragic death that left a nation asking: what really happened?