Despite a court order that required the government to halt any development on the Lamu refinery until the case before it is heard and determined, Prezzo Bill Ruto inaugurated the project on Wednesday. Reason? His word is law and the law is his word. If he wants a refinery, then he gets a refinery.
When he made a similar offer to build a refinery in the Tanzanian coastal town of Tanga, Tz Prezzo Suluhu Hassan, who famously urged Prezzo Ruto to use his big stick and “discipline” irritant activists, she publicly reprimanded our Prezzo.
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