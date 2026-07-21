Prophetic challenge facing the Kenyan church today

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The Church of Jesus Latter-Day Saints Regional office in Nairobi. [Courtey]

Every Sunday, churches across Kenya are filled with worshippers. Hymns rise from sanctuaries, prayers ascend to heaven, and sermons call believers to faithfulness. Yet when Monday arrives, a troubling contradiction often emerges. The same people who worship passionately on Sunday return to workplaces, businesses, political offices, and communities where dishonesty, corruption, exploitation, and injustice continue as though God had never been worshipped.

This is not merely a modern problem. It is an ancient one.

The prophets of the Old Testament confronted a nation that excelled in religious rituals while failing in covenant obedience. Israel's worship was impressive, but its morality was compromised. Amos condemned worshippers who offered sacrifices while oppressing the poor. Isaiah rebuked those who gathered for prayer while neglecting justice. Micah challenged a people who sought God's favour without practicing righteousness.

The prophets understood a truth that many Christians have forgotten: God never intended faith to be confined to sacred spaces or holy days. Worship was meant to shape everyday life.

The tragedy of contemporary Christianity is that many believers have become Sunday Christians but Monday adherents, followers of Christ in church and followers of worldly values in public life.

Prophet Amos would have been deeply troubled by such a contradiction. His famous call for justice to "roll on like a river" was directed at worshippers whose religious devotion had become disconnected from ethical conduct. For Amos, worship without justice was an offence to God.

The same prophetic concern remains relevant today.

In my study on the changing role of priests in the Kenyan church, I observed that religious leadership becomes dangerous when spiritual authority is divorced from ethical responsibility. I argued that spiritual manipulation often emerges when religious influence is exercised without accountability, transforming sacred leadership into a tool for personal gain rather than covenant service. Such distortions create congregations that are religiously active but spiritually immature, committed to church activities yet disconnected from biblical ethics.

This reality explains why many believers can participate enthusiastically in worship while simultaneously engaging in practices that undermine justice, truth, and integrity. The issue is not a lack of religion; it is a lack of transformation.

The Old Testament repeatedly insists that true faith must affect every dimension of life. The covenant was never limited to temple rituals. It governed economic practices, social relationships, political conduct, and community responsibilities.

Consequently, the prophets were less concerned about the quantity of worship and more concerned about the quality of obedience.

Were the poor being protected? Were leaders acting justly? Were business transactions honest? Were the vulnerable receiving care?

These questions mattered more than religious ceremonies.

This biblical principle extends beyond human relationships to the wider created order. In my research on Genesis 1–2 and sustainable development, I argued that humanity's dominion over creation should be understood as stewardship rather than exploitation. Creation care is fundamentally an ethical responsibility rooted in the image of God. Human beings are called to exercise responsible authority on behalf of the Creator.

The stewardship principle applies not only to the environment but also to society itself. Christians are stewards of truth, justice, leadership, relationships, and public trust. When believers engage in corruption, abuse power, exploit others, or ignore injustice, they fail in the very stewardship entrusted to them by God.

The problem facing Kenya today is therefore not a shortage of churches. Neither is it a shortage of religious language. Our nation is deeply religious. Yet religion alone cannot transform society.

What transforms society is a faith that moves from the sanctuary into the marketplace, from the pulpit into public life, and from Sunday worship into Monday practice.

The prophets consistently rejected compartmentalised religion. They challenged believers to embody their faith in every sphere of life. Their message was simple but demanding: Worship must produce righteousness.

This prophetic message speaks directly to contemporary Kenya. A Christian teacher should teach with integrity on Monday. A Christian politician should govern with integrity on Monday. A Christian businessperson should trade honestly on Monday. A Christian employer should treat workers fairly on Monday. A Christian citizen should pursue justice on Monday.

If worship does not shape conduct, then worship has failed in its purpose.

The future credibility of the Church depends not merely on the size of its congregations but on the integrity of its disciples. Kenya needs believers whose public conduct reflects their private devotion. The nation needs Christians whose ethical commitments are visible long after the final Sunday hymn has been sung.

The Old Testament prophets remind us that God is not impressed by religious performance alone. He seeks covenant faithfulness. He desires integrity that extends beyond the sanctuary. He calls for a discipleship that survives Monday.

Until our Monday behaviour reflects our Sunday worship, the prophetic challenge of Amos, Isaiah, Micah, and Jeremiah will continue to confront us.

The question is not whether we attend church on Sunday. The question is whether our Christianity follows us to work on Monday.

Levis K. Mathu is an ordained Church Minister and a Researcher in Old Testament and African Biblical Hermeneutics. He is the author of "Creation Care in Genesis 1–2: A Theological Framework for Sustainable Development" (2025) and "The Changing Roles of the Kohanim (Priests) in the Post-Modern Kenyan Church in Respect to Spiritual Manipulation" (2025).