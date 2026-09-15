From Holy Bible to bullets: How church paved way for British rule

Achieng’ Oneko. [File, Standard]

Oginga Odinga, as he was then known, was very emphatic about business operations, while I was not. Later, both of us would compromise our stands to restart with a better understanding. Publishing and printing consumed a great deal of my time and as a result I missed crucial Municipal Council meetings.

In addition, I failed to attend the usual KAU committee meetings in the evenings. My whole concentration was on the public activities and I felt unhappy when decisions were made in my absence.