Sleepy Lamu could be heart of East Africa's economic takeoff

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Aliko Dangote and President William Ruto during the launch of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026. [PCS]

This is the first of a two-part series on one of the most consequential developments in Kenya since its independence.

It was best evidenced by the docking, last Saturday, of the MV Da Yang at Lamu Port carrying 3,000 metric tonnes of heavy construction machinery.

The equipment’s arrival marked the physical mobilisation of Aliko Dangote’s East African Refinery, a project that could fundamentally reshape East Africa’s economic trajectory.

On Wednesday, President Ruto, surrounded by several continental leaders, broke ground on the Sh2.2 trillion project whose construction Mr Dangote promised would take 40 months.

The proposed 700,000 barrel-per-day facility, to be built on LAPSSET land in Lamu, would become East Africa’s largest refinery and the single biggest private-sector investment in Kenya’s history.

For a country that imports virtually all its refined petroleum products, the implications are monumental. Kenya’s vulnerability to external fuel shocks has been laid bare in recent months.

The disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz sent pump prices soaring across East Africa, with a litre of super petrol going over Sh200 in Kenya.

The IMF has warned that prolonged energy disruptions could heighten the risk of social unrest, particularly in oil-importing economies like Kenya. Designed to process crude from Lokichar in Turkana County, as well as supplies from other African sources, Dangote’s refinery offers a structural solution, guaranteeing a steady supply of refined petroleum products to the region, reducing East Africa’s dependence on imported fuel.

It is projected to produce more than 100 million litres of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel daily, supplying the entire region. The economic ripple effects extend far beyond fuel, creating at least 60,000 direct jobs and positioning Kenya as a regional energy hub. But the most transformative benefit may be the 1,000 megawatts of electricity Dangote has pledged to generate from petcoke, with 500MW offered for sale to the Kenyan government.

In a country where reliable, affordable power remains a bottleneck for manufacturing, that alone could lower production costs across the industrial spectrum.

The project is expected to anchor related industries including fertiliser and chemicals and should catalyse activity along the LAPSSET corridor, linking Lamu Port to inland trade routes stretching into northern Kenya and beyond.

Lamu’s deepwater port, with its 17.5-metre draft, can handle the massive oil tankers that will service the refinery. The refinery would cement Lamu port’s role as a regional petroleum logistics centre. Yet the path is not without obstacles.

Firstly, Kenyans view most developments through political lenses. In a pre-election year, this is heightened, hence the sometimes ridiculous objections to the project.

Claims of corruption abound, but their sharp edge has been blunted by Dangote’s latent averments against a former regime which stopped an earlier investment, allegedly through kickback demands.

Most of President William Ruto’s opponents, who are supporters of the impugned regime, have been thrown into embarrassing silence.

Further, in highly litigious Kenya, the High Court had ordered a pause on construction after over 130 residents of Chandavai moved to court, claiming displacement, property and environmental destruction tied to preliminary site developments.

On their part, Lamu leaders, while welcoming the investment, have demanded that most project jobs be reserved for residents. These are not illegitimate demands from a region that has a delicate ecological balance and which has known marginalisation since independence.

The issue of where crude will be sourced from for the refinery’s massive capacity has been heightened by Kampala’s preference to use its Hoima refinery. The latter are, however, challenges that Dangote has weathered before, including in his native Nigeria.

The commercial terms, particularly the electricity sale agreement, will determine whether the promised benefits materialise into affordable, dependable power and genuine industrial transformation.

For a region historically relegated to the periphery of Kenya’s economic geography, the refinery represents a rare opportunity. If the promises are kept, and government ensures all legitimate concerns are addressed, Lamu could shift from a sleepy coastal town to the beating heart of East Africa’s energy economy. As for the opposition, please do not convert your agitation against President Ruto to agitation against Kenya.

Finally, for me, the most exciting part: this is an investment being made by a fellow African, willing to take risks for a continent he loves and understands. Kudos to Aliko Dangote. May your tribe increase!

-The writer is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya