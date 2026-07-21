Linda Mwananchi supporters warn against disruption of Bungoma rally

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

A section of the Linda Mwananchi political wing in Bungoma County has accused their Kenya Kwanza counterparts of using insults and threats against Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

They have also called on Kenya Kwanza leaders in Bungoma county to ensure that they fulfill their promises to the people of Bungoma, including the construction of roads, instead of engaging in politics or threats to the movement.

The leaders allied to the Linda Mwananchi movement clashed with Sirisia MP John Waluke over the proposed venues for upcoming opposition rallies, with both sides trading accusations over attempts to control the region's political space ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The row comes ahead of planned mega rallies by the Linda Mwananchi movement in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties this weekend, events expected to be led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya and other opposition figures from the Western region.

Addressing residents during a public function in Sirisia Constituency, MP John Waluke cautioned the opposition outfit against what he termed as attempts to infiltrate his political backyard, warning that leaders should avoid engaging in activities that could trigger political tension in the region.

However, leaders allied to the movement dismissed the sentiments, insisting that every Kenyan and political formation has a constitutional right to hold meetings and rallies in any part of the country.

Speaking in Bungoma on Tuesday, leaders and supporters of the movement led by former Bungoma Deputy Governor Prof. Charles Ngome accused some Kenya Kwanza leaders of attempting to frustrate the planned rallies.

“We have heard reports that there are those planning to hold parallel rallies or disrupt our meeting at Posta Grounds in Bungoma town. I want to warn them against such attempts because they will not succeed,” Bumula MP Jack Wamboka said.

Ngome termed Waluke's remarks as unfortunate, arguing that no leader has exclusive ownership of any constituency or county.

“I want to tell MP Waluke that Sirisia Constituency is not his personal property. It is a public place where every Kenyan has a right to visit and engage with residents. Democracy allows all leaders to freely market their ideologies and seek support,” Ngome noted.

Ngome maintained that the Linda Mwananchi team would not be intimidated, adding that the movement's rallies in other parts of the country have been conducted peacefully.

“The Linda Mwananchi rallies have gone on peacefully in other regions, and no one has the mandate to prevent us from carrying out our meetings in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia. We expect our supporters to turn up peacefully and in large numbers,” he noted.

The former deputy governor rallied the Western region to unite behind Senator Edwin Sifuna's presidential bid, saying the community should seize the opportunity to produce a national leader.

“National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi have indicated that they will seek the presidency in 2032. That is their choice, but we believe the Luhya community has an opportunity in 2027 and should rally behind one of its own,” Ngome argued.

He also lauded Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for publicly backing Sifuna's political ambitions, urging other leaders from the region to emulate him and place regional unity above personal interests.

Youth leader and Linda Mwananchi supporter Micah Wabwile called on young people across Western Kenya to support Sifuna's bid, saying the movement presents a fresh political alternative capable of addressing the challenges facing the youth, including unemployment and economic hardships.

“Our youths are looking for leaders who can speak for them and champion their interests. We believe Senator Sifuna has demonstrated courage and leadership and deserves support from the region,” Wabwile noted.