Linda Mwananchi vows to strengthen grassroots network

Linda Mwanachi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna held a series of rallies in Kisii County. [Linda Mwanachi, X]

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has moved swiftly to absorb ODM county coordinators across the country as it gears up to transform itself into a political movement ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

They have also resolved to strengthen its grassroots structures across the country after convening a meeting of county coordinators from more than 36 counties in Nairobi yesterday, where they declared that the movement would intensify its engagements as they prepare for the 2027 General Election.