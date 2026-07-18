Linda Mwananchi vows to strengthen grassroots network

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has moved swiftly to absorb ODM county coordinators across the country as it gears up to transform itself into a political movement ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
They have also resolved to strengthen its grassroots structures across the country after convening a meeting of county coordinators from more than 36 counties in Nairobi yesterday, where they declared that the movement would intensify its engagements as they prepare for the 2027 General Election.
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