Sifuna foot soldiers launch strategic county meetings in Western to popularise his presidential bid

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Western Counties Linda Mwananchi supporters address the press in Bungoma. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Pressure is piling on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to declare his presidential bid ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Supporters of the ODM Secretary General from the Western region have embarked on aggressive campaigns to popularise Sifuna while urging him to make his intentions for the high office known.

The ongoing campaigns in Kakamega, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Busia, and Vihiga Counties are gaining momentum with Sifinua’s foot soldiers in the region taking charge of the meetings.

His supporters confided that their strategic county meetings are designed to popularise Sifuna’s presidential ambitions and establish robust political networks across the region ahead of next year's elections.

Addressing journalists in Bungoma town after meeting hundreds of Sifuna’s supporters drawn from the five counties, former Bungoma Deputy Governor Prof Charles Ngome said the campaign team has launched a coordinated grassroots mobilisation programme aimed at consolidating support for Sifuna's presidential bid.

Ngome said the meetings, which are being held at the county level, are intended to popularise Sifuna's leadership credentials and unite the region behind a common political agenda and prepare the ground for a historic opportunity for the Luhya community to produce the country's next president.

According to him, the reception Sifuna has received from residents across Western Kenya demonstrates that the region is ready to rally behind the Nairobi Senator's quest for the presidency.

"The ground has accepted that it is Sifuna all the way to the State House. That is why we have come together and established mobilisers from all the Western counties to rally behind our own son and ensure that his message reaches every corner of the region," Ngome said.

He noted that the mobilisation exercise will involve grassroots engagements, voter education forums, and consultative meetings with opinion leaders, youth groups, women leaders, and professionals in an effort to build a formidable political movement around Sifuna.

Western Counties Linda Mwananchi supporters address the press in Bungoma. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Prof Ngome further praised Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for what he described as his bold political stand against President William Ruto's administration, saying leaders advocating for accountability and inclusivity would play a critical role in shaping the country's future political landscape.

"We appreciate Governor Natembeya for coming out strongly with his TAWE movement and opposing National Assembly Speaker Dr Moses Wetangula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Leaders who speak for the people must be supported because they are helping to strengthen democracy," he said.

He expressed confidence that progressive leaders from the region would work together to enhance Western Kenya's bargaining power in national politics and ultimately support the region's quest for greater representation at the highest level of government.

The former DG also criticized leaders whom he accused of dismissing Sifuna's presidential ambitions, arguing that the ODM Secretary General possesses the political experience and national appeal required to compete effectively in the 2027 presidential race.

"Those undermining our son's presidential ambitions should stop. Sifuna has demonstrated leadership at both the national and party levels and deserves an opportunity to seek the country's top seat," he said.

Western Counties Linda Mwananchi supporters address the press in Bungoma. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Busia County Linda Mwananchi Coordinator Patroba Odhiambo echoed Ngome's sentiments and called on Kenyans from all regions to support Sifuna's presidential aspirations.

Odhiambo described Sifuna as a leader of integrity who has consistently demonstrated courage and principled leadership on matters of national importance.

"This is the Sifuna moment, and I call upon all Kenyans to support our son because of his integrity, consistency, and firm stand on issues affecting wananchi. There was once the late ‘Kijana Wamalwa’ moment, and today many people see those qualities reflected in Edwin Sifuna," said Odhiambo.

He said the senator has emerged as one of the country's most promising young leaders and has shown readiness to compete against other presidential contenders in the forthcoming elections.

Odhiambo further revealed that the Linda Mwananchi movement has also embarked on a voter registration sensitisation campaign across the Western region aimed at increasing the region's voter turnout and influence in future elections.

He said the group is targeting the estimated 1.4 million eligible voters who have yet to register with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). "Sifuna will only become President if we come out in large numbers and register as voters. That is why we have taken up the initiative, as Linda Mwananchi, to move to the grassroots and encourage those who have yet to register to do so. Every vote will count in determining the future leadership of this country," he said.