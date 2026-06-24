Kakamega family pleads with Ruto to fulfil compensation promises

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Maurice Shiramba , 69, and his wife Alice Shiramba , 59, outside their home in Shikhambi, Kakamega. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Maurice Shiramba, 69, and his wife, Alice Shiramba, 59, sit pensively outside their muddy house at Shikhambi estate on the outskirts of Kakamega town.

In their trembling hands, they hold a copy of The Standard newspaper, its pages portraying the images of more than 60 young people, the Gen-Zs who were killed exactly two years ago.

In 2024, Kenya witnessed a historic wave of youth-led protests that began with widespread fury over the controversial 2024 Finance Bill.

What started as a peaceful demand for accountability quickly spiralled into a national tragedy, as dozens of young citizens lost their lives to police bullets, exposing the chilling brutality of the state.

As the country marks the second anniversary of the deadly protests that permanently redefined the nature of public demonstrations in Kenya, families who lost their loved ones are still waiting eagerly for justice and state compensation.

For many, the passage of time has not healed the wounds; instead, the scars left behind by the departed grow bigger by the day.

For the Shiramba family, the tragedy wears the face of their late daughter, Caroline Shiramba.

The 34-year-old arrowroot and banana vendor was killed by a stray bullet in Kakamega town while heading to her rural home in Musoli village, Ikolomani Constituency.

As her parents prepare to remember their only daughter and central breadwinner, they are demanding that President William Ruto fast-track the compensation process and ensure his administration's promises do not turn into the usual empty promises.

"It is two years since I buried my daughter, and life has not been the same. Caroline was our breadwinner, and she was killed during the protests. Nothing can be compared to life, nor can you equate anything with life. But as the government promised to compensate the victims' families, let it live up to its promise, because those who killed my daughter are still walking free. Justice has never happened," said Maurice.

Maurice added, "This time, let the promise come true because we have been subjected to a lot of promises for the last two years, coupled with a loud silence from the government. In honour of these young people who were killed, let this Thursday anniversary be different in a sense that compensation will be made to put a closure to this matter, so that even their souls can rest and be at peace."

Despite the bitter grief, Maurice remembers his daughter as a heroine, stating that the youth-led movement successfully reshaped the country’s governance system and put the state on notice, proving how much Kenya has grown democratically.

"As we expect to join other families across the country in remembering the lives lost, I will remember my daughter as a heroine. Since that time, the governance system and democracy have changed, and Kenyans can challenge whatever they think is not right. We urge the President to continue allowing democracy and criticism to grow. The state should not counter criticism with a bullet but rather dialogue," Maurice urged.

For Alice Shiramba, Caroline’s mother, the pain remains heavy and unrelenting. As ageing parents battling various ailments, losing their only daughter meant losing their primary caregiver.

"She was my only daughter, the only one who used to look after us. We are ageing parents, and it comes with ailments. We have no one left to care for us as she used to do. Compensation will not change much, but at least it will put closure to this matter and push us a little longer with the grace of God," said Alice.

Alice pleaded directly with the Head of State to ensure that the newly revived compensation process is fully executed as he promised.

"We have been subjected to a lot of promises and news regarding compensation for a long time now. At some point, the government and even IPOA went silent over the matter. But now that the government has again kicked off the compensation process, we urge our President to fulfil it so that we can be able to educate the grandchildren my daughter left behind, now that we don't have any formal jobs," Alice said.

To commemorate her life, the Shiramba family plans to return to the exact spot where Caroline was shot in Kakamega town to light candles and hold special prayers, continuing their quiet vigil for justice.

Caroline was not the only casualty in the region.

During the height of the demonstrations, Kakamega County recorded two fatalities and several life-altering injuries due to police brutality.

While Caroline succumbed to a catastrophic spinal injury in her lower back, 33-year-old Reagan Ouko also lost his life after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left lower back.

The demos also left a trail of permanent physical trauma for those who survived.

Joseph Mwanza, who was 18 at the time and lived in Jua Kali estate on the outskirts of Kakamega town, is still nursing the aftermath of gun injuries to his right and left ribs.

Similarly, Louis Matekwa, then a 22-year-old Moi University student running an M-Pesa shop, continues to live with the physical reminders of the state's heavy hand after being shot through both his left thigh and left hand.

Winfrey Adima, 57, a single mother from Kakamega town, was also shot by a stray bullet on the right while washing clothes on the balcony despite not taking part in the demos.

Adima says the compensation promise gives a fragile ray of hope, considering she has endured the pain and burden of medical expenses and trauma for the last two years.

"It is a good move, but the government has taken us in circles; we have suffered while the government has remained silent. I have incurred a lot of expenses. The bullet changed my life completely, and if compensation comes true, then it will bring a sigh of relief, but we want those who committed this heinous act to be held responsible because human life is sacred," said Adima.

The renewed desperation for closure from these families comes just a day after the government officially announced the commencement of reparations for victims of state-perpetrated human rights violations. The programme covers victims of demonstrations and public protests spanning from 2013 to 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Prof Makau Mutua, Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, revealed that 348 verified victims are set to receive a collective total of Sh448.7 million during the first phase of the rollout.

Prof Mutua noted that the reparation process has officially transitioned into the disbursement stage, but clarified that funds are currently being released exclusively to eligible victims who have completed all required administrative procedures and signed official consent forms, the final hurdle before the money is released.