State begins paying Sh448.7 million to protest victims after years of claims

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Police arrest protesters in Nairobi during Gen Z demonstrations. [File]

The government has begun paying compensation to hundreds of victims of protest-related human rights violations in a rare state-led reparations programme covering 2013 to 2025.

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations said 348 verified victims will receive Sh448.7 million in the first phase of the programme, marking one of the most extensive payouts linked to public protest injuries and deaths.

Under the rollout announced on Tuesday, 115 families of people killed during demonstrations will each receive Sh3 million.

Twenty-four victims classified under severe injuries will receive Sh1 million each, while 137 people with moderate injuries will get Sh500,000 each.

Sixty victims with minor injuries will receive Sh50,000 each.

Eight victims of sexual offences linked to protest incidents will receive Sh1 million each. Four people who suffered economic losses will each receive Sh50,000.

Panel chairperson and principal coordinator Prof Makau Mutua said the process aims to restore dignity to victims and acknowledge harm linked to state response to protests.

“It is important to note that only those who have consented to this process are being compensated. To the victims, the long wait is over. Today we begin to make right what was wrong,” said Mutua.

“Your courage in coming forward has made this day possible. We honour your resilience and your dignity,” Mutua added.

The compensation covers violations arising from demonstrations and public protests over 12 years, including election-related unrest and anti-government protests.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Kenya National Commission on Human Rights handled verification of claims through registration, authentication, categorisation and approval before disbursement.

Mutua said the process followed guidelines built on fairness, transparency and accountability.

“Every claim approved for compensation has undergone the full administrative process outlined in the Reparations Guidelines developed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights,” he said.

The launch comes amid renewed scrutiny over deaths and injuries during recent protests, including the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations and Gen Z-led protests that left dozens dead and many injured.

Mutua said the programme will continue beyond the first phase until all verified victims are compensated.

“This is the first phase of the compensation programme and will be implemented on a continuous basis until every eligible victim has been compensated,” he said.

Names of beneficiaries will be published in the Kenya Gazette in line with data protection rules, while victims who have not submitted claims were urged to do so to avoid missing future payouts.