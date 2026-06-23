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Rights defender calls for transparency in compensation of protest victims

By Steve Mkawale | Jun. 23, 2026
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Youths during past protests. [File, Standard]

Human rights defender and President of the Institute for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, David Koros, has called for a comprehensive national approach to address cases of police brutality and torture.

In a statement, Koros said that the issue must be handled without discrimination.

Koros proposed that compensation be structured in phases, beginning with victims of the 2007/2008 post-election violence, followed by cases from 2017 to 2024, and a third phase covering ongoing or continued human rights violations.

He said victims must also receive counselling support and a formal state apology as part of the healing and justice process.

Koros further expressed concern over what he described as a lack of clear goodwill from the President in addressing human rights abuses, warning that failure to demonstrate a strong commitment risk undermining public trust.

He also called for accountability within security agencies, stating that senior officials, including the Deputy Inspector General and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), should be relieved of their duties in connection with alleged violations.

He spoke as Uwiano, the panel of experts on compensation for victims of human rights violations, including those from demonstrations and public protests, commenced the reparation process of eligible and verified victims.

In a statement, Prof Makau Mutua, the chairperson and principal coordinator of the panel, said every claim approved for compensation has undergone the full administrative process outlined in the reparation guidelines developed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Prof Mutua said the process comprises registration, verification, authentication, categorisation of harm, approval, and disbursement.

He said that the names of all compensated victims shall be published periodically in the Kenya Gazette, in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection Act. 

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Protest Victims Compensation Rights Defender David Koros KNCHR Prof Makau Mutua
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