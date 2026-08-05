Wetang'ula challenges NCIC to rebuild public trust ahead of 2027 polls

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula with the NCIC commissioner at the Parliament Buildings. [National Assembly]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has challenged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to restore public confidence and play a more active role in promoting national unity throughout the electoral cycle, rather than only during election periods.

Speaking when he hosted the Commission, led by Chairperson Bishop Kepha Omae, at Parliament Buildings, Wetang'ula said NCIC must address the trust deficit that has undermined its constitutional mandate since its establishment in the aftermath of the 2007/08 post-election violence.

"NCIC suffers from serious trust issues. The Commission was formed from the ashes of the 2007 post-election violence to bridge divisions created by political differences. It should not be active only during elections," he said.

The Speaker stressed that lasting national cohesion can only be achieved through sustained civic education aimed at changing attitudes and mindsets.

"The education process to change our mindset is far more important," he said.

Wetang'ula maintained that Kenya's ethnic diversity should not be viewed as a problem, but warned against the misuse of ethnic identity to discriminate against or marginalise others.

"There is nothing wrong with belonging to a particular ethnic community. The problem comes when that identity is used to oppress and disadvantage others," he said.

He urged NCIC to work closely with the Ministry of Education to instill values of unity and tolerance among young people.

"Let us help the Ministry of Education build a culture of unity among our children because they are the ones who will change the mindset of future generations," he added.

The Speaker also called for stronger collaboration between NCIC and key institutions, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying coordinated efforts would improve the Commission's effectiveness.

"You have the power to investigate, but prosecution rests with the Director of Public Prosecutions. NCIC needs to carve out its niche, clean its own house and earn the respect of Kenyans. Parliament will support the Commission within the law," he said.

Wetang'ula further observed that elections are a continuous process rather than a single-day event, noting that the Commission has a critical responsibility in preventing hate speech and curbing leaders who promote division.

"Elections are not just about casting a vote; they are a process, and NCIC has a critical role in helping police communities against hate speech and leaders who sow disharmony," he said.

NCIC Chairperson Bishop Kepha Omae said the Commission had already begun preparations for the 2027 General Election through a comprehensive roadmap centred on prevention, public engagement and collaboration with stakeholders.

"We have a roadmap. We are seeking collaborations with other agencies and all political players in the country. We seek to end polarisation and ethnicity," Omae said.

He said the Commission would intensify engagement with political leaders to encourage responsible conduct and peaceful campaigns.

"We clearly ask our leaders to tone down. We call for sanity and healthy politics," he said.

Omae added that NCIC would expand outreach to communities by working with elders, religious leaders and other opinion shapers while also targeting schools and institutions of learning to strengthen national cohesion.

"We will engage schools and all other learning institutions. This roadmap will help us deal with emerging issues in our communities," he said.