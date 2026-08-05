IPOA commences probe into death of Mathare boda boda rider in police custody

Audio By Vocalize

The rider, allegedly sustained severe injuries while in police custody at Muthaiga Police Station. [File, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken over investigations into the death of Mathare boda boda rider Eric Otieno, who allegedly sustained severe injuries while in police custody at Muthaiga Police Station.

The National Police Service (NPS) announced on Wednesday that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which had initially launched investigations after receiving a report of Otieno's death, had formally handed over the case to the civilian police oversight body.

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the move was intended to guarantee a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The National Police Service wishes to update the public on the ongoing investigation into the death of Erick Otieno at Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital," Nyaga said in a statement.

At the same time, Nyaga confirmed that IPOA had now assumed full responsibility for the investigation, with the police pledging full cooperation throughout the process.

"Upon receiving the report of his passing, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations promptly initiated inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident."



Otieno's death has drawn public attention following claims that he suffered fatal injuries while in police custody at Muthaiga Police Station before being taken to Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the late Otieno, and we are grateful for the continued cooperation and support extended by the family and members of the public," Nyaga said.