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Court hands victory to company in landmark Sh8bn property case

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 4, 2026
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Former Vice President Moody Awori. [Courtesy]

The Court of Appeal has overturned a landmark judgment involving a prime 135-acre property valued at more than Sh8 billion, awarding ownership to Muchanga Investments, a company incorporated by former Vice President Moody Awori, his wife and former President Jomo Kenyatta’s lawyer, Francis Da Gama Rose.

The Environment and Land Court had previously ruled that neither Muchanga Investments nor rival claimants Telesource.com and Joseph Milimu Konzolo had proved ownership of the land. Justice Oscar Angote ordered that the property should revert to the estate of its original owner, Arnold Bradley.

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