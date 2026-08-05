Religious leaders condemn Homa Bay violence, warn against use of goons

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Police lob tear gas canisters to disperse protesting residents in Homa Bay Town on August 4, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

Religious leaders have condemned the violence that erupted in Homa Bay Town targeting Linda Mwananchi Movement proponents, where police arrested six youth on Tuesday afternoon.

The youth attacked Linda Mwananchi Movement Co-ordinator Samuel Nyauke, human rights defender Evance Oloo and two other men over their political association.

The events took an ugly turn after rowdy youth poured into the streets and lit bonfires to protest the arrest of the six individuals by police.

They blocked various roads in the town before engaging police in running battles.

The violence led to looting of goods and destruction of business premises.

The Chairman of Interfaith Network Nyanza region, Bishop Abrahams Wanda Odongo and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) Secretary in Homa Bay County Abdul Masud warned that the ongoing use of goons will cause anarchy in Homa Bay.

Dr Odongo told residents to shun leaders who incite them to cause violence.

“The use of goons will cause anarchy in Homa Bay County. It may scare investors and taint the image of the county,” Odongo said.

He urged residents to respect democratic rights.

The clergyman asked the youth to shun violence and engage in meaningful economic activities.

“I tell our youth that violence has no value in life. Let them engage in meaningful economic activities,” Odongo said.

He urged politicians to stop hiring goons to attack their opponents.

“Every political gathering must be peaceful and we don’t want to hear of hiring goons,” he said.

Odongo challenged police to take stern action against people who engage in violence.

Masud told residents to embrace political tolerance.

The SUPKEM Secretary urged residents to embrace divergent political opinions and party affiliation.

“We are in a multiparty democracy which allows everybody to belong to any political formation. Let us avoid violence because the law allows everybody to associate with Linda Mwananchi, Linda Ground or any political formation,” Masud said.

He told residents to embrace peace and shun hooliganism.

The clergyman told residents to promote peace.

“Homa Bay has been known as a hotspot for goons. Let us stop hooliganism and embrace peace as brothers and sisters,” Masud said.