Religious leaders condemn violence after Madaraka Day clashes in Mumias

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Primary school pupils from 500 institutions in Wajir performs during Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Religious leaders have condemned the violence that erupted in Mumias West Constituency shortly after Madaraka Day celebrations at Bomani Grounds, which left several people injured and property damaged.

Anglican Church of Kenya Bishop Joseph Wandera of Bishop Hannington Cathedral and Mumias Jamia Mosque Imam Abdallah Washiali urged residents to maintain peace and avoid being used to advance political agendas.

“If any leader wishes to remove another from office, the proper avenue is through the ballot and not violence in the streets,” Bishop Wandera said.

Abdallah lamented the economic losses suffered by traders following the protest.

“If any leader wishes to remove another from office, the proper avenue is through the ballot and not violence in the streets," he said.

The condemnation comes after youths clashed with police following the national celebrations attended by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, County Commissioner James Taari and other leaders.

Residents said the unrest began as crowds dispersed from Bomani Grounds, with groups of youths gathering along roads into Mumias town, chanting “One Term” slogans directed at Governor Barasa and President William Ruto.

The situation escalated into running battles as demonstrators erected roadblocks, lit bonfires and blocked sections of the Kakamega–Musanda highway, disrupting transport and business activities.

Stones were hurled at vehicles, shattering windscreens and damaging at least two buses. Several people, including a police officer, sustained injuries during the clashes.

Some residents blamed the violence on frustration over what they described as selective mobilisation for the celebrations.

“We watched buses arriving from all corners of Kakamega County while many local youths remained excluded. We also deserve opportunities and recognition,” said Ernest Oundo.

Earlier during the Madaraka Day event, Governor Barasa highlighted development achievements since taking office in 2022, including road upgrades, expansion of health facilities, modernisation of markets, water projects and bursary programmes for needy learners.

He also pointed to challenges such as nearly Sh10 billion in pending bills and stalled flagship projects affecting the implementation of his Six-Pillar Development Agenda.

Among the projects cited were the Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital Level Six project, Shamakhubu Level Four Hospital, Bukhungu Stadium, Lugari maize processing factory, Malava milk processing plant, Shinyalu tea factory and Iguhu Level Four Hospital.

As the situation outside the venue escalated, business owners closed their shops, hawkers abandoned their stalls, and motorists sought alternative routes to escape the chaos.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala later joined the protesters before anti-riot police dispersed the crowd near Hass Petrol Station.

Mumias West Sub-County Police Commander Richard Omanga said officers faced logistical challenges in responding to the unrest, noting the lack of a dedicated police vehicle in the area.

“We experienced difficulties because Mumias currently does not have a dedicated police vehicle. We had to obtain one from Musanda to assist our officers in dispersing the protesters,” he said.

He confirmed that two school buses were damaged and a police officer was injured during the confrontation.