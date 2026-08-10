Ruto: Broad-based government has accelerated delivery of development plans

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President William Ruto during a broad-based government meeting in Naivasha on August 10, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has said the formation of the broad-based government has accelerated the implementation of development programmes that were contained in the competing political manifestos ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during a broad-based government meeting in Naivasha, Ruto said the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio political formations had campaigned on different approaches but shared several areas of convergence in their development plans.

He said the broad-based arrangement had therefore brought together ideas and priorities from both sides of the political divide, creating an opportunity for faster implementation.

“The meeting is consequential because we bring a hybrid of ideas, we converge the plan that was in Azimio broadly carried by ODM and converge with the Kenya Kwanza,” Ruto said.

According to the President, the result has been an acceleration in the implementation of the government’s development agenda over the past two years.

“That is why in the last two years the programme of implementing what we wanted for Kenya has picked the pace, there has been acceleration for the delivery of our plan since we became a broad-based government,” he said.

Ruto said the challenge facing his administration after winning the election was not simply having a manifesto but possessing the political courage to implement commitments made to Kenyans.

“The challenge was if we had the courage to implement the manifesto and commitment we made to the people of Kenya,” he said.

He cited several areas in which he said the government had made progress, including agriculture, education and healthcare.

On agriculture, Ruto said the administration had worked on fertilizer subsidies, farmer registration, dealing with cartels, improving prices and opening new markets.

“We have done well on agriculture, fertilizer subsidy, registering farmers, dealing with cartel, improving prices, opening new markets and farmers and pastoralists will be our witness,” he said.

He also pointed to developments in education, including efforts to address teacher shortages, changes to funding models and the construction of classrooms.

“We have improved our education space, all the challenges that were there including teachers shortage, funding models, classrooms construction we can proudly face the nation and say we have done what was required of us,” Ruto said.

On healthcare, the President said his administration had made progress in expanding health coverage.

“On health care coverage we have also done enough,” he said.

Ruto also praised members of his Kenya Kwanza team for supporting difficult policy decisions, recalling debates surrounding housing, healthcare and education.

He said leaders should not expect to remain popular while implementing major reforms.

“I told you then it was not necessary being popular all the time,” he said.

The President said the Naivasha meeting would focus not only on reviewing the government’s record but also on determining what could be achieved in the coming year and beyond.

“We want to agree together on not only what we have achieved but what is achievable and we can do together in the coming one year and by God's grace in the next five years and into the future,” he said.