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Help, not love: I trusted Fally Ipupa with my dream, I was left in fear

By Julius Chepkwony | Aug. 10, 2026
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Congolese musician Fally Ipupa. [Courtesy]

For nearly three years, an Australian-based Congolese woman says she believed she had found someone who could help advance her charitable work. Instead, she alleges, the relationship descended into manipulation, broken promises, explicit online exchanges, intimidation and threats that have left her and her family living in fear.

Collette Tuzaa, founder of Collette Foundations, an international non-profit organisation, says her interaction with Congolese musician Fally Ipupa began on Instagram three years ago after she posted that she was listening to his music.

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Collette Tuzaa Congolese Musician Fally Ipupa Democratic Republic of Congo Family Conflicts
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