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Several injured as matatu crashes in Kijabe

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 10, 2026
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Police confirmed the incident although the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Several people have reportedly sustained serious injuries after a matatu travelling towards Nakuru was involved in a road accident in Kijabe, Kiambu County, on Monday morning.

Police confirmed the incident, which occurred at about 9am, although the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene to assist the injured, as authorities continued to assess the number of casualties and the extent of the disruption caused by the accident.

Motorists using the Nairobi–Nakuru corridor have been urged to exercise caution, particularly around bends and steep sections of the road where visibility may be limited.

Drivers have also been advised to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances and avoid overtaking in areas where visibility is restricted.

Road users have further been urged to remain alert to changing traffic conditions and follow instructions from police officers and emergency personnel managing the scene.

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Related Topics

Kijabe Accident Nairobi–Nakuru Corridor Matatu Accident
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