Ruto: Kenya's future must come before political differences

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From Left, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, President William Ruto, ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during a broadbased joint meeting in Naivasha on August 8, 2026. [Anthony Gitonga, Standard]

President William Ruto has urged leaders in the broad-based government to put the interests of Kenya ahead of political differences, saying the decisions made by the coalition will have a lasting impact on the country’s future.

Speaking during the broad-based government meeting in Naivasha, Ruto described the gathering as consequential, noting that it brought together the country’s two largest political formations and more than 250 Members of Parliament, nearly 45 senators and governors.

“The future of our nation is dependent on the decision we make in this meeting,” Ruto said.

The President reminded leaders that although they had been political competitors during the election, they ultimately belonged to one nation and shared a responsibility to ensure its success.

“Four years ago we were serious competitors. We went to election with different plans but converging manifestos,” he said.

Ruto said that after the election, the Kenya Kwanza administration began implementing its agenda while the opposition took on the responsibility of holding the government to account. He said the current broad-based arrangement had created an opportunity for political leaders who once competed against each other to assess what had been achieved and agree on the country’s next direction.

“Today as we meet we are going to have a candid conversation about where we were, what we have done with the four years initially as Kenya Kwanza and subsequently as broad-based and to chart the way forward,” he said.

Ruto said political competition should not obscure the common interests shared by Kenyans.

“When Kenya succeeds, we succeed irrespective of our political sides. If it doesn't succeed, it doesn't for all of us,” he said.

He urged leaders to consider the welfare of citizens and the country’s destiny when making political decisions.

“Whatever different points of view we have ultimately we must have it at the back of our minds that we have a nation to look at,” Ruto said.

The President also recalled his engagement with the late Raila Odinga shortly after the 2022 election, saying his objective was to reduce political divisions and bring the country together.

“When we sat with the late Raila Odinga, it did not happen two years ago because I knew and realised that to bring the country together I did engage Raila Odinga immediately after election with a view of minimising the difference,” he said.

Ruto said the country’s interests should remain the central consideration for every political leader regardless of party affiliation.

The President further challenged the broad-based government to use its numerical strength and diversity of political ideas to advance Kenya’s development agenda.

“The meeting is consequential because we bring a hybrid of ideas,” he said.

He said leaders now had an opportunity to agree on what had been achieved, identify what remained possible and determine what could be delivered together in the coming year and beyond.