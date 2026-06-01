Thousands flock new Wajir Stadium for historic Madaraka Day celebrations

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Thousands of residents stream into the newly constucted Wajir Stadium on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Thousands of residents streamed into the newly constructed Wajir Stadium on Monday morning ahead of the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, marking the first time the national event has been hosted in the region.

Excitement gripped the county as residents began arriving as early as 4 am to secure seats and witness the historic occasion that has placed Wajir at the centre of national attention.

Families, students, women's groups, and community members filled large sections of the stadium hours before the official programme was set to begin.

By early morning, anticipation was building for the arrival of President William Ruto, who is expected to preside over the celebrations.

Many residents arrived carrying Kenyan flags and dressed in colourful attire, while entertainment groups kept the crowd engaged with patriotic songs and cultural performances.

Women dressed in white blouses and green outfits accented with yellow ribbons danced and sang in displays of national pride.

Students also formed a significant part of the gathering, turning out in school uniforms and participating in performances that reflected this year's theme, "Education, Skills and the Future."

The government says the theme highlights ongoing education reforms aimed at expanding access, improving quality and promoting equity in learning opportunities across the country. Members of public arrive to the Wajir Stadium ahead of 63rd Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Security was heightened both inside and outside the stadium, with military officers conducting surveillance and supporting broader security operations to ensure a smooth event.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo said the government's preparations extended beyond event management.

"We are not just focusing on the event but also ensuring that the security of our nation is guaranteed through engaging with the community and investing in the capacity of our security," he said.

Organisers indicated that the programme would begin early to accommodate residents and visitors before temperatures in the region rise later in the day.

By 7 am, the 10,000-seat stadium was nearing full capacity, underscoring the high level of public interest in the celebrations.

The stadium itself has become a symbol of rapid development in the county. Built in just over 100 days, the facility includes a water purification system and enhanced electrical infrastructure.

Entertainment team relax in the Wajir Stadium ahead of the 63rd Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The project marks the first of more than 20 stadiums expected to be implemented across the country under the supervision of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

For the past 16 weeks, the KDF has overseen the design, implementation and construction process in partnership with contractors.

For many residents, hosting Madaraka Day is more than a national ceremony. It represents recognition, inclusion and a celebration of Wajir's growing role in Kenya's development agenda.