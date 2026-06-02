County seeks to raise Sh2.2b in own-source revenue

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Kakamega County Secretary and Head of Public Service, Dr Lawrence Omuhaka. [Courtesy/Meta]

The county government of Kakamega has unveiled plans to raise Sh2.2 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year in a revised Finance Bill currently under review.

County officials say the proposed legislation will strengthen revenue administration, enhance compliance and improve service delivery.

The County Secretary and Head of Public Service, Dr Lawrence Omuhaka, said it will also provide a clear legal framework for the collection of taxes and fees across the county.

Speaking during a review meeting on the draft Finance Bill, Omuhaka underscored the importance of establishing sustainable revenue-generation mechanisms to support county operations and development projects.

He noted that increased local revenue collection remains critical as counties continue to face growing demands for public services amid limited resources from the national government.

“The Finance Bill is an important instrument that provides clarity on how the county generates revenue. It will help strengthen and stabilise our revenue streams, enabling the county to effectively deliver services and implement development programmes that benefit residents,” said Omuhaka.

The county administration has set an ambitious target of collecting Sh2.2 billion in own-source revenue during the upcoming financial year, a move expected to reduce reliance on equitable share allocations and enhance financial sustainability.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance, Planning, ICT, e-Government and Communication, Benjamin Andama, revealed that the draft bill is undergoing further refinement and is expected to be finalised by September 2026 before being forwarded to Governor Fernandes Barasa for consideration and subsequent submission to the County Assembly.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa. [File, Standard]

Andama called for greater compliance among revenue collectors and taxpayers, stressing that all revenue leakages must be sealed if the county is to achieve its target.

“We must ensure that every potential source of revenue is properly accounted for. Enhanced compliance and sealing existing loopholes will be key to meeting the Sh2.2 billion target and improving service delivery to our people,” he said.

During the session, various county departments presented their proposals and revenue projections, highlighting areas that could be leveraged to increase collections.

The review committee also identified sectors requiring policy adjustments and explored strategies through which departments can contribute more effectively towards achieving the county's revenue goals.

County Attorney Vivianne Mmbaka outlined the legal basis of the proposed legislation, explaining that the Finance Bill empowers the county government to levy taxes, fees on businesses, commercial activities and the utilisation of public services and county facilities, in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws.

"We have a legal framework that seeks to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in revenue collection while supporting the county's development agenda," she said.

The review meeting brought together members of the County Executive Committee, chief officers, directors and other senior county officials who deliberated on measures aimed at enhancing revenue performance and ensuring prudent management of public resources.

Once finalised and approved, the 2026/2027 Finance Bill is expected to play a central role in financing key development projects and improving service delivery across Kakamega County as the administration seeks to strengthen its fiscal capacity and accelerate socio-economic growth.