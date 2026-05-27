Barasa prioritises stalled mega projects as Kakamega pushes development drive

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Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has said his administration is prioritising stalled mega projects initiated by his predecessor, Wyclife Oparanya, as part of efforts to transform the devolved unit.

The county chief said his government is also pursuing projects in health, agriculture and sports, noting that the investments are already improving the lives of residents.

Speaking when he hosted a delegation from Standard Group led by Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita, Barasa expressed confidence that his administration has delivered on most of its promises, particularly in infrastructure and health, as he positions himself for a second term ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“My focus has been to complete the stalled mega projects I inherited from my predecessor. We are currently collaborating with the national government to complete the Kakamega Level Six Hospital, which will be one of the largest health facilities in the country with a bed capacity of 750. The project is expected to be completed by November this year,” said Barasa.

He added that the county is also fast-tracking completion of Bukhungu International Stadium, which is expected to host matches during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“We are also on course to complete Bukhungu International Stadium, which we project will host AFCON 2027 matches while also providing opportunities for nurturing local talent,” he said.

Barasa noted that Butere Level Four Hospital, built at a cost of Sh150 million, is now complete and operational, improving access to healthcare services.

“Butere Level Four Hospital is complete and operational. I made a deliberate decision to ensure that each of the county’s 12 constituencies has a Level Four hospital equipped with medicine and essential facilities so that our people can access healthcare services closer to home,” he said.

The governor outlined ongoing projects across the county, including the Madala Tea Factory and Shamakhubu Level Four Hospital in Shinyalu, a milk processing plant in Malava, and a maize processing plant in Lugari. He also said the county will soon launch the Matawa Waste Processing Plant in Mumias West.

Barasa added that a textile industry in Likuyani and a coffee processing factory in Ikolomani are also in the pipeline to create jobs and support farmers.

On education and infrastructure, he said the county has constructed more than 35 Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres, 30 bridges and several bitumen roads, including a 10-kilometre stretch in Lumakanda.

“We have already tarmacked a 10-kilometre road in Lumakanda, Lugari Constituency, with similar projects ongoing in Mumias East, Mumias West, Matungu and Lurambi constituencies,” he said.

On water and environmental conservation, Barasa said the county has implemented projects under the “Amatsi Khumuliango” initiative to improve access to clean water, and is working with the national government to conserve the Kakamega tropical rainforest.

He also praised the media for promoting accountability and democracy.

“I will continue to champion and respect media independence because a free press is critical in building a strong democratic country,” he said.

Mwita, on his part, emphasised the importance of media independence and solution-oriented journalism as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

“Press freedom is an indispensable pillar of any healthy democratic and republican society,” he said.