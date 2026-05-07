New bid to protect Kakamega vendors from harassment

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Hawkers in Kakamega cry of harassment by the police. [File,Standard]

Kakamega residents have welcomed the proposed Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood) Bill, 2023, that seeks to establish a legal framework that protects them against harassment from county governments and improves their working environment.

The traders said the Bill, which was proposed by the Senate, seeks to provide a legal framework for the recognition, protection, and regulation of street vending, and is long overdue.

The traders spoke before the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives during a public participation at Magharibi Hall at the County Commissioners' offices in Kakamega town under the leadership of Marianne Keitany.

The traders urged the Committee to come up with a Bill that will create a law that will protect them from harassment by County enforcement officers and established businesses.

"We appreciate the bill because it touches on the common person in the hawking industry. We have been harassed by County Government enforcement officers, and they have even destroyed and taken away our goods. This Bill will bring respect," said Margaret Savai, a vendor.

She added, "For the first time, we are seeing a Bill that will create a Street Vending Unit through national guidelines. This will compel County Governments to provide us with demarcated vending areas, shades, water, security, access roads, and other social amenities."

They also proposed the digitization of revenue collection and license application for vendors to curb corruption and extortion from rogue county officials.

"The bill will stop extortion and consequently end corruption that has happened through the issuance of fake receipts", said one of the traders.

The vendor added, "We used to operate from a privately owned plot, but the owner has since fenced it off, and it has pushed us almost into the road, which is dangerous for our safety. The county still forces us to pay fees."

The Committee, however, shared some restrictions within the Bill, such as the nature of business a vendor needs to do and the mandatory acquisition of an operating license.

"All vendors will be required to get an operating license from their County Governments, and they will only operate lawful business that is not contrary to public interests. The business should also not contradict national security," says MP Keitany.

The Bill also gives powers to the Chief Executive Officer (CEC) in specific Counties to set aside specific days and places for periodic vending after conducting a survey of all existing street vendors and potential vending zones within the area under its jurisdiction.

The bill further provides for the formation of a street vending Committee that will address their issues.

"As much as the Bill protects you, you will be required to maintain and observe high hygienic standards of your designated space by disposing of waste responsibly," said Keitany.

The bill proposes three zones for vendors to reduce conflict with established businesses.

These include non-restricted areas, where vendors and businesses may sell similar goods; restricted areas, where both may operate on the same street but sell different items; and no-vending areas, where street vending is strictly prohibited.

The street vendors shall also conduct their activities in a manner that does not unreasonably impede the public rights.

The Committee urged residents to come up with memorandums or documents containing their views and share them with the Committee within thirty days.