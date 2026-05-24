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Widowed in the maternity ward: Woman mourns husband killed in Busia protests

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | May. 24, 2026
Youth wheel the body of a man who was shot dead during protests in Busia on May 20, 2026. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

At the maternity wing of Busia County Referral Hospital, 20-year-old Lydia Akinyi cradles her newborn son tightly on her chest. 

The baby occasionally squirms in the wrapper covering him, unaware that the man who anxiously waited outside the delivery room to welcome him into the world will never hold him. 

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