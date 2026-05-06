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County eyes agricultural modernisation to boost production, earnings

By Osinde Obare | May. 6, 2026
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Trans Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya. [File, Standard]

Trans Nzoia County has unveiled a farmer programme aimed at modernising agriculture to boost food production and earnings.

The county launched the Farmers Field and Business School (FFBS) programme alongside a county exhibition showcasing Technology Innovation Management Practices (TIMPs) to enable the local community to exploit the region's agricultural potential.

Launching the programme on Tuesday, Governor George Natembeya reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming agriculture through innovation, training, and farmer empowerment.

He said the FFBS initiative will equip farmers with practical skills in both farming and agribusiness, enabling them to increase productivity and improve their incomes.

“This milestone strengthens our commitment to innovation, sustainable agriculture, and farmer empowerment in Trans Nzoia County. Our farmers must be equipped not just to produce, but to thrive as agribusiness players,” said Natembeya.

The launch of the FFBS trainers programme brought together key stakeholders, including Sacco officials, County Development and Delivery Committee (CDDC) members, agripreneurs, and representatives from Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

The FFBS model focuses on training facilitators who will work closely with farmers at the grassroots level, offering hands-on guidance in modern farming techniques, climate-smart agriculture, agribusiness management, and market access strategies.

The County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture and Livestock, Phanice Khatundi, said the programme will strengthen extension services and bridge the knowledge gap among farmers.

"This initiative is key to enhancing food security in Trans Nzoia. When farmers have the right skills and information, they are better positioned to increase yields and adapt to changing climate conditions," said Khatundi.

Khatundi further stated that empowering farmers with practical skills is key to improving yields, enhancing food security, and building resilient agricultural systems.

Stakeholders at the forum also highlighted the importance of collaboration across the agricultural value chain, pointing to the role of Saccos in enhancing financial inclusion and enabling farmers to access credit and scale up production.

The county government reiterated that agriculture remains the backbone of Trans Nzoia’s economy and expressed confidence that the FFBS initiative will sustain the region’s position as Kenya’s breadbasket.

The rollout of the programme is expected to boost food security, improve livelihoods, and drive inclusive economic growth within the county and beyond.

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Related Topics

Agricultural Modernisation Food Security Trans Nzoia County Farmer Training Programme
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