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Senator hits back at Gachagua over attacks on police service

By Edwin Nyarangi | May. 26, 2026
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Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana addresses the media where accused former deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of politicizing national security affairs and playing tribal politics. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his attacks on the National Police Service, terming them unfortunate

Mungatana said the Presidential Escort Unit comprises officers drawn from across the country and that it was unfair for Gachagua to allege that they all come from President William Ruto’s community.

The senator said it was in bad taste for Gachagua to refer to the President’s security officers as “jokers”, yet they had in the past protected him.

He termed the Kilifi incident a security scare that did not warrant tribal remarks. “The recruitment of police officers is conducted across all the 47 counties, and for one to serve in the elite unit, you must first serve in general duties for at least five years and undergo further training locally and internationally,” said Mungatana.

Mungatana said he was present when the youthful man ran towards the President and that the individual had initially been seated in the tent reserved for clergymen, making it difficult for anyone to suspect his intentions.

He said Gachagua behaves the way he does because he was a one-term MP with little to show for his tenure and does not understand how security personnel operate. He added that it was unfortunate that the former Deputy President was showing disrespect to security agencies.

“We have some unwritten rules as politicians that you can  attack the President and Members of Parliament, but you cannot attack the military or the police since they protect us. What Gachagua is doing is uncalled for,” said Mungatana.

He questioned whether Gachagua has the credentials to become President, noting that current and former Heads of State previously served as MPs , Cabinet ministers and Deputy Presidents before ascending to the presidency.

Mungatana said Kenyans would rather see Gachagua address issues affecting the economy, education and security, instead of what he termed “one-term antics” whenever he speaks on national matters.

He urged Gachagua to be mindful of his language.

“Gachagua should stop politicising security matters and issues that could create animosity in the country. This is why most politicians are shunning him. He should be mindful of his language whenever he speaks,” said Mungatana. 

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Presidential Escort Unit Ruto's Security Detail Rigathi Gachagua Danson Mungatana
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