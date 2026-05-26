Bomb blast victims plead for justice nearly three decades later

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1998 USA Embassy bomb blast victims march along Haille Selassie avenue, Nairobi to the office of the Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi to present a petition on the recommendation by the Senate Adhoc Committee since May 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nearly 28 years after the deadly bombing of the United States Embassy in Nairobi, survivors and families of victims are now pleading with President William Ruto to intervene and help end what they describe as decades of neglect, suffering and delayed justice.

In a letter to President William Ruto dated May 26, 2026, the Consortium of August 7th 1998 Victims appealed to the government to urgently recognise the survivors.

They also want the State to operationalise compensation frameworks and support ongoing international efforts aimed at securing justice for affected Kenyans.

The petition, addressed to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi paints a grim picture of survivors still battling trauma, disability, poverty and chronic illness nearly three decades after the terror attack that killed at least 200 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

“Many families lost breadwinners. Numerous survivors continue to endure chronic medical conditions, psychological trauma, unemployment, disability, social dislocation, and financial hardship nearly three decades after the attack,” the chairman of the consortium, Justus Kimathi, said.

The victims’ lobby says the overwhelming majority of those affected were ordinary Kenyan citizens going about their daily activities when the bombing struck Nairobi’s central business district on the fateful day.

Kimathi argues that despite Kenya suffering devastating human and economic losses, many survivors have never received adequate compensation, rehabilitation or structured government support.

“The victims and survivors of the 7th August 1998 terrorist attack have waited with patience, dignity, and hope for nearly three decades,” the petition reads.

“Many have passed away while waiting for justice," the letter added

The consortium is now demanding formal state recognition of the victims and survivors as citizens who suffered in a global act of terrorism committed on Kenyan soil.

“Such recognition would affirm the government’s constitutional duty to protect the dignity, welfare, and memory of its citizens affected by terrorism and national tragedy,” the group said.

The victims are also pushing for the urgent implementation of recommendations adopted by the Senate on May 2, 2024 following deliberations by the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the welfare, recognition, compensation and rehabilitation of victims of the bombing.

The petition further urges the government to operationalise the Prevention of Terrorism Act of 2012, particularly the establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Fund, as well as fully implement the Victim Protection Act of 2014.

According to the consortium, delays in implementing the laws have prolonged the suffering of survivors who continue to struggle with medical and socio-economic challenges.

The group also wants the government to urgently engage in ongoing United States congressional processes linked to the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund (USVSST), ahead of a June 1, 2026 deadline affecting eligibility and compensation for verified Kenyan victims.

“We respectfully appeal for Kenya’s full diplomatic and institutional support in ensuring that verified Kenyan victims are not left behind,” the petition states.

The consortium has additionally requested an urgent audience with President Ruto and relevant government officials to discuss a coordinated framework for assisting victims before the international timelines lapse.

The petition has been copied to the Office of the President, the Senate of the Republic of Kenya, the National Assembly, the Attorney General, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and various victim support and human rights organisations.

“History has placed before your administration a rare and solemn opportunity to help address a longstanding national injustice,” the victims told President Ruto.