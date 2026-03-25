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Governor Natembeya speaks of tax burden, corruption

By Osinde Obare | Mar. 25, 2026
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Governor George Natembeya, with his supporters, speaking to the press at a Nairobi hotel on August 12, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Trans-Nzoia governor George Natembeya has criticised the William Ruto administration for burdening Kenyans with taxes and encouraging corruption.

Natembeya claimed that Kenyans are becoming impoverished due to the government's unchecked taxation.

He stated that most Kenyans are suffocating in poverty, worsened by corruption and the high cost of living.

During a distribution of free maize seed to residents of the Hospital ward in the Alakala area, Natembeya condemned the Kenya Kwanza administration for imposing unnecessary taxes, which he argued benefited individuals within the government.

"We have some Kenyans who have never handled Sh5000. They have nothing to celebrate from the country's independence," said Natembeya.

He alleged that taxes collected from Kenyans are not properly utilised for development projects but are instead consumed by those in power.

"I challenge the government to tell Kenyans about any major development projects financed by our taxes. The major development projects the President is commissioning are either funded by the World Bank or loans borrowed," he stated.

He accused the government of being insensitive to Kenyans' struggles, citing farmers' suffering due to high input costs.

The country's tax burden is perceived as high, with the 2023 Finance Act updates introducing significant changes to PAYE and new levies.

As of late 2025, the tax landscape includes a 1.5% Affordable Housing Levy on gross monthly salary, high-income tax bands (ranging from 10% to 35%), and strict requirements for using the electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) for expense claims.

Natembeya said that although the government can provide free seed maize and fertilisers to farmers to boost production, those in power are instead engaged in business.

"If my administration can provide free seed maize to residents, what stops the national government from providing seeds and fertiliser to support farmers across the country?" he asked.

He argued that Kenya is heading in the wrong direction because it is micromanaged by President Ruto.

"Corruption is killing our country because key figures in the government are the perpetrators. Our country is being micromanaged by the President," he claimed.

Few Kenyans are growing richer while the masses are becoming increasingly poorer, he added.

He called on Kenyans to reject Kenya Kwanza's re-election campaigns, stating that the regime has failed to deliver and has set the country backwards.

"Our agenda to remove President Ruto from power is not based on tribe but because his administration has failed to tackle corruption and provide better services to Kenyans," he said.

Natembeya urged local voters to remove leaders who have turned their backs on them and aligned with the government.

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Governor Natembeya William Ruto Corruption in Kenya Tax Burden
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