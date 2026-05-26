UDA launches scathing attack on Uhuru Kenyatta

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UDA accused Uhuru of bitterness, political sabotage, and leaving behind a struggling economy for President Ruto to fix.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has yet again launched a strongly worded political attack against former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Through an open letter, UDA's chairperson, Cecily Mbarire, accused Uhuru of bitterness, political sabotage, and leaving behind a struggling economy for President William Ruto to fix after the 2022 General Election.

At the same time, Mbarire claimed Kenyatta had failed to accept Ruto’s election victory and was actively undermining the current administration from behind the scenes.

"In fact, by your own admission during the Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting, you openly confessed that you expected Kenya to collapse within three months of President William Ruto taking office because your administration had deliberately wrecked the economy so badly," the letter stated.

UDA alleged that the Kenyatta administration left Kenya burdened by massive public debt, high inflation, fuel subsidy arrears, and collapsing sectors, including agriculture, healthcare and education.

According to the letter that is also signed by the party's Secretary General Hassan Omar, the Ruto administration has since stabilised the economy, reduced fertiliser prices, revived sugar factories, improved coffee earnings, and expanded affordable housing projects across the country.

Mbarire and Hassan also defended the government’s handling of infrastructure projects, citing the revival of the Mau Summit Road project, expansion plans at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, affordable housing developments, and the proposed Talanta City project as evidence of progress under Ruto’s leadership.

They further accused Kenyatta of fueling hostility against the government and mobilising young people against the administration due to political bitterness following the 2022 elections.

"You are actively encouraging hostility against this administration, assembling political opportunists and repackaging them as your latest political project, exploiting public frustration, and inciting sections of young people against the government, not because you have alternatives to offer, but because you still cannot come to terms with political defeat," the letter read in part.

The letter came days after Kenyatta urged leaders to stop politicising Kenya’s economic challenges and instead work together to find solutions to the country’s problems.

Speaking on Monday, the former President called for unity among leaders, saying national crises required collective responsibility rather than blame games.

“Do not talk about tribalism and other things. If you want us to help solve the problem, then reach out; we solve, but blaming others will not work. Let us sit together and solve. When the country has a problem, it involves all of us,” Kenyatta said.