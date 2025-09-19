×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Trans Nzoia banks on new seed technology to boost farmers' resilience

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 19, 2025
Healthy growing maize plantation in kitale, Trans-Nzoia County. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Farmers in Kenya’s Trans Nzoia County and surrounding regions may soon see improved crop yields and greater resilience against climate-related stresses, thanks to a new seed-coating technology.

With this seed technology, developed by Yara East Africa,it promises to help crops push through risky early weeks of growth, even when the weather does not cooperate.

The innovation, marketed as YaraAmplix SEEDLIFT, involves coating seeds with a fine layer of key nutrients, organic carbon and bioactive compounds directly onto each grain. The idea is simple: give the seed a head start, ensure stronger root development, and reduce the gamble of planting in uncertain conditions.

“Seed coating with YaraAmplix SEEDLIFT means farmers are no longer gambling with germination,” said John Rotich, Yara’s Commercial Manager for Uganda and the Rift Valley. “Even when rainfall is late or irregular, the seed has a head start.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

This targeted approach aims to promote healthier root development, more robust crop establishment, and ultimately, higher yields, which is a critical factor as climate change continues to threaten food security across East Africa.

Speaking at the event, John Rotich, the commercial manager for Yara Uganda and Rift Valley Kenya, emphasised the significance of the breakthrough amid ongoing agricultural challenges.

“Many Kenyan farmers are grappling with declining soil fertility, unpredictable rainfall, and high input costs. This seed coating helps give crops a stronger start by providing key nutrients at the most vulnerable stage, increasing their chances of survival and productivity, “he remarked.

Rotich explained that the technology fits within Yara’s broader portfolio of soil and crop nutrition solutions, including fertilisers such as Yara Mila, YaraVita, Yara Vera, and Yara Bela.

These products are tailored to correct soil nutrient deficiencies, improve nutrient efficiency, and promote sustainable farming practices, key factors for productivity in regions with degraded soils.

He added that combining seed coating with balanced crop nutrition can substantially improve germination rates and enhance crops’ resilience to droughts, pests, and other environmental stresses, factors that disproportionately affect smallholder farmers who rely on rain-fed agriculture.

Beyond innovation, Rotich underscored the importance of knowledge sharing and farmer empowerment.

“Access to inputs alone isn’t enough; we are working directly with farmers, extension officers, and policymakers to ensure they understand how to implement these technologies effectively and sustainably,” he said.

He emphasised that successful agricultural transformation depends on strong partnerships.

“Collaborations between private companies, government agencies, and farmer organisations are crucial for scaling and mainstreaming innovative solutions,” Rotich noted.

He pointed to ADC’s extensive network of farmers as an ideal platform for testing, promoting, and disseminating new technologies.

Rotich asserted that empowering farmers with knowledge and resources is just as vital as providing high-quality inputs.

“When farmers are equipped with the right information and tools, they can make better decisions, leading to higher incomes and improved livelihoods,” he said.

As climate change continues to pose a threat to food security in Kenya, it is noted that innovations like seed coating represent a vital step toward building a more resilient and sustainable agricultural.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Seed Coating Seed Coating Technology Climate Resillience Crops Smart Farming
.

Latest Stories

Gen Z and Gen X in a big battle to define the Kenya they want
Gen Z and Gen X in a big battle to define the Kenya they want
Opinion
By Lawi Sultan Njeremani
11 mins ago
Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Africa
By AFP
19 mins ago
Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off
Football
By Washington Onyango
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved