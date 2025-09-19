Trans Nzoia banks on new seed technology to boost farmers' resilience

Healthy growing maize plantation in kitale, Trans-Nzoia County. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Farmers in Kenya’s Trans Nzoia County and surrounding regions may soon see improved crop yields and greater resilience against climate-related stresses, thanks to a new seed-coating technology.

With this seed technology, developed by Yara East Africa,it promises to help crops push through risky early weeks of growth, even when the weather does not cooperate.

The innovation, marketed as YaraAmplix SEEDLIFT, involves coating seeds with a fine layer of key nutrients, organic carbon and bioactive compounds directly onto each grain. The idea is simple: give the seed a head start, ensure stronger root development, and reduce the gamble of planting in uncertain conditions.

“Seed coating with YaraAmplix SEEDLIFT means farmers are no longer gambling with germination,” said John Rotich, Yara’s Commercial Manager for Uganda and the Rift Valley. “Even when rainfall is late or irregular, the seed has a head start.”

This targeted approach aims to promote healthier root development, more robust crop establishment, and ultimately, higher yields, which is a critical factor as climate change continues to threaten food security across East Africa.

Speaking at the event, John Rotich, the commercial manager for Yara Uganda and Rift Valley Kenya, emphasised the significance of the breakthrough amid ongoing agricultural challenges.

“Many Kenyan farmers are grappling with declining soil fertility, unpredictable rainfall, and high input costs. This seed coating helps give crops a stronger start by providing key nutrients at the most vulnerable stage, increasing their chances of survival and productivity, “he remarked.

Rotich explained that the technology fits within Yara’s broader portfolio of soil and crop nutrition solutions, including fertilisers such as Yara Mila, YaraVita, Yara Vera, and Yara Bela.

These products are tailored to correct soil nutrient deficiencies, improve nutrient efficiency, and promote sustainable farming practices, key factors for productivity in regions with degraded soils.

He added that combining seed coating with balanced crop nutrition can substantially improve germination rates and enhance crops’ resilience to droughts, pests, and other environmental stresses, factors that disproportionately affect smallholder farmers who rely on rain-fed agriculture.

Beyond innovation, Rotich underscored the importance of knowledge sharing and farmer empowerment.

“Access to inputs alone isn’t enough; we are working directly with farmers, extension officers, and policymakers to ensure they understand how to implement these technologies effectively and sustainably,” he said.

He emphasised that successful agricultural transformation depends on strong partnerships.

“Collaborations between private companies, government agencies, and farmer organisations are crucial for scaling and mainstreaming innovative solutions,” Rotich noted.

He pointed to ADC’s extensive network of farmers as an ideal platform for testing, promoting, and disseminating new technologies.

Rotich asserted that empowering farmers with knowledge and resources is just as vital as providing high-quality inputs.

“When farmers are equipped with the right information and tools, they can make better decisions, leading to higher incomes and improved livelihoods,” he said.

As climate change continues to pose a threat to food security in Kenya, it is noted that innovations like seed coating represent a vital step toward building a more resilient and sustainable agricultural.