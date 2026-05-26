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How a retired teacher lost Sh7.5m in a get-rich-quick scam

By Phares Mutembei | May. 26, 2026

Retired teacher loses Sh7.6 million in alleged fake gold investment scam under DCI investigation. [File Courtesy]

A retired teacher lost a staggering Sh7.6 million in what the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says was a fake gold deal.

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Fake Gold Scam Retired Teacher DCI Investigations Fake Gold Scheme
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