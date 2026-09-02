Rwanda and former champions Cameroon cruise to continental semi-finals

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Rwanda and Ghana players in action during the 2026 CAVB Women's African Nations Volleyball Championship quarter-final match at Kasarani Gymnasium on September 1, 2026. [KVF Media]

Rwanda and Cameroon yesterday won their quarter-final matches to advance to the semi-finals of the 2026 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Women’s African Nations Championship currently on at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The Rwandese carved their names deep into continental history after defeating Ghana to secure their second consecutive semi-final berth at Africa’s premier women’s tournament. Going into the high-stakes quarter-final clash, both sides carried fierce ambitions of growing into volleyball powerhouses. Even so, it was the tactical discipline and unbreakable composure of the Rwandese that dictated the pace on the court.

From spikes to blocks and tactical dives, they all echoed the growth of Rwanda’s sports that is now cutting across more disciplines in addition to grit and elite preparations. A good start to the game would see Rwandans announce their intended victory with a 25-17 first set win. The Ghanaians refused to go down without a proper fight as they pushed their limits to snatch the second set 26-24 and draw level.

Having restored their confidence after taking the second set, Ghana started the third well and even seemed to be in control of the game as they led 10-4. Nonetheless, the Rwandese awaked their fighting spirit to rally from behind, win the set 25-19 and take a 2-1 lead. With victory within reach and a last-four slot just a set away, there was no looking back for Rwanda as they contained the West Africans to secure a 3-1 win with a 25-18 score in the fourth set.

Former champions Cameroon stamped authority by overpowering Uganda in a pulsating straight-sets victory to book their last-four slot and remain on course to reclaim the title they last won in 2021. Uganda’s volleyball cranes threw everything into breaking the continental giants but fell short to bow out of the title race. From the opening whistle, the East Africans fought gallantly as they struggled to match their opponents and keep the rallies alive.

However, Cameroon’s seasoned players were too good for the Ugandans with their tactical discipline, well-calculated moves and thunderous spikes that resulted in a dominant display. The lionesses exploited their height advantage at the net, hence orchestrating a clinical offensive transition that saw them dismantle the Ugandans in straight sets of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-18 to remain firmly on course for a fourth continental title.

Uganda fought tooth and nail throughout the encounter, but every time they made an effort to attack, the lethal Cameroon frontline responded with crucial blocks that crushed their determination. Despite their exit from the title battle, reaching the last eight highlighted growth for both Ghana and Uganda. The two sides will now shift their focus to securing a better ranking in the fifth-to-eighth-place classification matches.

Results:

Cameroon v Uganda

3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-18)

Rwanda v Ghana

3-1 (25-17, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18)

Burundi v Burkina Faso

3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20)