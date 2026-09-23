Babu unchained: Will he upset ODM?

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.[File, Standard]

He is young, ambitious, and politically free, and he has now turned a new page in his political book, marking a critical moment in his career as he forges a new path with a new party.

And as the clock ticks towards the 2027 General Elections and political realignments continue to take shape across the country, all eyes are on Embakasi East MP Babu Owino after he unveiled The Mwananchi Party.