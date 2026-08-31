Why Malkia Strikers coach Omondi wants perfect reception and service

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Kenya's Malkia Strikers' captain Meldinah Sande in action against against Mali during the CAVB Women's African Nations Volleyball Championship at Kasarani. [Jonah Onyango,Standard

Reigning continental champions Malkia Strikers are through to the quarter-finals of the 2026 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship that is currently on at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The 10-time continental champions stepped up their title defence with an emphatic straight-sets win over Nigeria in the round of 16 duel played on Saturday night. Rallied on by passionate home crowds, Malkia Strikers swept the Nigerians aside 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-15) to book their last eight slot.

The victory kept Kenya’s defence and quest for an 11th African crown flawless, hence fueling their ultimate ambition of sealing a ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and next year’s FIVB World Championship.

However, going into their quarter-finals showdown against African heavyweights and former champions Algeria, head coach Geofrey Omondi believes his charges still had a lot to work on.

Speaking after their win against Nigeria, Omondi said that they need to work on their accuracy in all departments.

"We needed a flawless game with a lot of moves, a lot of accuracy but we are lacking some accuracy, which we need to work on towards the coming matches, which are a bit than this one,” Omondi said.

He noted that they need to sharpen their services and blocks which were not spot on against Nigeria. “Our services did not go as per the target and neither were our blocks, which were leaking a lot and so we need to work on it.”

The Kenyans will be up against the North Africans who are looking to recapture the title they last won in 2009 when they hosted the games in Blida.

The Algerians secured a date with their hosts after seeing off Senegal in straight sets of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16. In another encounter, Uganda dismissed the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 3-0(25-16, 27-25, 25-18) to advance to the quarters.

The lady volleyball cranes will face off with the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarter-finals. Cameroon reached the last eight after getting a bye in the round of 16 since only 15 nations honoured the championship. Should the Kenyans defeat the Algerians in the quarters, they will clash with the winners of the last eight duel pitting continental rivals Cameroon or neighbours Uganda.

Yesterday, Rwanda was another East African side to book their place in the quarter-finals after seeing off Burkina Faso. The Rwandese made light work of Burkina Faso, beating them in sets to remain in the race for the continental gong. They kept getting better with each set as they controlled the game from start to end.

Burkina Faso put up a spirited fight but they were subdued as Rwanda took the first set 25-19. The Rwandese who have proved that they are frontrunners for the title, then dominated the second and third sets to win in 25-16 and 25-8 to maintain their unbeaten run. The quarter-finals will be played tomorrow.