Court postpones plea-taking of suspects in Dr Victoria Mutiso murder

Clinical psychologist Dr Victoria Mutiso who was shot dead in Nairobi on July 29, 2026. [Courtesy]

The High Court has postponed the plea-taking of five suspects linked to the murder of psychiatrist Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso after two accused persons declined to appear virtually from prison.

Justice Alexander Muteti of Milimani High Court on Wednesday ordered that all five suspects be produced in open court on Tuesday, September 29,2026 after the court was informed that Rose Mbithe and her daughter Angela Mulwa had refused to appear in court virtually as earlier order by the court.