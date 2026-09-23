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SGR safety campaign targets school children living along railway corridor

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 23, 2026
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Winrose Wachira, CSR Coordinator at Afristar, addresses Grade 7 learners at Kalela Comprehensive School in Voi during an SGR safety sensitisation programme. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Children living along the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) corridor in Voi are being sensitised on railway safety as operators seek to reduce accidents and protect railway infrastructure.

Africa Star Railway Operation Company Limited (Afristar) took the safety campaign to Kalela Comprehensive School, where learners were taught about the dangers of crossing railway tracks at unauthorised points and the importance of using designated crossings.

The learners were also urged to remain alert around railway facilities and share safety messages with their families and communities.

Afristar Track Department representative Yin Tiande said community sensitisation had contributed to the safe operation of the SGR.

Winrose Wachira, CSR Coordinator at Afristar, addresses Grade 7 learners at Kalela Comprehensive School in Voi during an SGR safety sensitisation programme. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“The safety of the SGR is paramount. The SGR has been able to operate safely for over nine years because of the safety measures that were put in place, such as community sensitisation,” he said.

The programme also focused on the protection of railway infrastructure from vandalism.

Afristar Head of Safety Xu Yuanliang urged residents to report people suspected of vandalising SGR facilities.

“We urge everyone to help protect the SGR. If you see anyone trying to vandalise SGR facilities, please report by calling 0709 388 880,” he said.

The learners were taken through the history of railways in Kenya and the role of the SGR in transporting people and goods and connecting communities.

They were also introduced to career opportunities in the railway sector, including track maintenance, signalling, safety and operations.

The safety programme was held alongside Afristar’s continued support for Kalela Comprehensive School.

In 2024, the company donated learning and teaching facilities worth Sh1 million to the school. The donation included desks, chairs, staffroom and office furniture, lockers, printers, sports equipment and jerseys.

Teacher Agnes Mwamiso said the donation had addressed shortages that had affected learning.

“Previously, our children sat on the floor while some learned while standing. A desk meant for two learners was being used by five or six children,” she said.

She said the improved learning environment had contributed to better academic performance and increased enrolment.

Grade 7 learner Benson Kaba said learning had become more comfortable following the donation.

Afristar’s Head of Safety, Xu Yuanliang, leads staff in handing over stationery to learners and teacher at Kalela Comprehensive School in Voi during the SGR sensitisation programme. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“When Afristar donated to our school, learning became more comfortable and enjoyable. I also noticed that the number of children in our school increased,” he said.

Another learner, Joseph Ezekiel, said he had previously studied while sitting on the floor but now had a desk and chair.

Afristar CSR Coordinator Winrose Wachira said education was one of the three pillars of the company's corporate social responsibility programme.

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