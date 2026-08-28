Malkia Strikers storm through group stage in African Championship

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Kenya’s Malkia Strikers against Mali in the CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championshipon at Kasarani on August 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Kenya’s Malkia Strikers continued their impressive title defence on home soil after sweeping Mali 3-0 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena to maintain their perfect record at the ongoing CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship.

Kenya secured the comfortable Group A victory with scores of 25-17, 25-10 and 25-18, producing another dominant display in front of the home crowd.

Head coach Geoffrey Omondi’s charges took control from the opening exchanges, combining powerful wing attacks with disciplined blocking at the net.

Mali struggled to match Kenya’s intensity as the Malkia Strikers dictated the pace throughout the encounter.

The victory gave Kenya a second consecutive win and strengthened their position at the top of Group A as the continental championship moves into the knockout phase.

The Malkia Strikers entered the tournament carrying the expectations of a nation after winning the previous edition.

Their campaign is also being closely watched as African teams compete for valuable continental honours while building towards the 2028 Olympic Games.

Kenya’s latest performance underlined their status as one of Africa’s leading women’s volleyball sides.

Their ability to combine experience with attacking strength has made them among the teams expected to challenge for the title.

Elsewhere, 2023 silver medallists Egypt maintained their unbeaten run in Group B with a commanding 3-0 victory over Uganda at Kasarani. Egypt won 25-14, 25-9 and 25-16, handing Uganda their first defeat of the tournament.

The Pharaohs dominated the match from the start and showed why they are determined to go one step further than their runners-up finish in 2023.

With Group B matches completed, Egypt finished top with nine points, followed by Uganda on six.

Senegal claimed third place with three points after recording their first victory of the competition by defeating Burkina Faso 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20). Burkina Faso finished bottom without a point.

In Group C, Cameroon also underlined their credentials with a straight-sets victory over Nigeria, winning 25-20, 25-15 and 25-16 at Kasarani.

Nigeria suffered their second defeat after previously losing to Tunisia, although they had bounced back by edging Ghana 3-2 in a thrilling five-set encounter at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Ghana later produced another dramatic comeback against Tunisia, winning 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 27-25, 18-25, 15-12) in a closely fought contest.

Rwanda delivered perhaps the most emphatic performance of the day in Group D, sweeping Burundi 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-13) at Ulinzi.

Having already defeated Algeria and DR Congo, Rwanda completed the group stage with a perfect nine points without dropping a single set.

Algeria finished second after beating DR Congo 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-10).

With the group stage now complete, attention turns to the knockout rounds, where the margin for error disappears.

For Kenya, the objective is clear: preserve their unbeaten run, successfully defend their continental crown and continue building momentum towards their longer-term Olympic ambitions.

“We have to remain focused and take every match as it comes. The knockout stage is different, and we cannot afford to relax,” Omondi said.

The Malkia Strikers will now look to convert their commanding group-stage form into another deep run as the battle for African volleyball supremacy enters its decisive phase.