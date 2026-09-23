We are not going anywhere: Three high court judges decline to recuse from Kindiki DP appointment case

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during swearing-in at KICC, Nairobi, on November 1, 2024. [File, Standard]

A three-judge High Court bench has declined to disqualify itself for a second time from hearing a case challenging the appointment and installation of Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

Justices Eric Ogola, Antony Mrima and Freda Mugambi ruled that petitioner Joseph Enock Aura had failed to establish circumstances showing a real possibility that they were biased against him if they were to hear and determine the case.