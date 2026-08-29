Malkia Strikers steamroll Nigeria, storm Championship quarters

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Kenya’s Malkia Strikers celebrates after thrushing Nigeria in in the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship on August 29, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Kenya’s Malkia Strikers powered into the quarter-finals of the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship after sweeping aside Nigeria 3-0 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Saturday night.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, the 10-time African champions produced a commanding performance to win 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15, maintaining their perfect record in the tournament and taking another step towards defending their continental crown.

Kenya’s victory came after a strong group-stage campaign in which Geoffrey Omondi’s side defeated Zambia and Mali by identical 3-0 margins.

The coach used the opening matches to rotate his squad and build depth, giving every player an opportunity to contribute ahead of the knockout rounds.

Against Nigeria, Omondi made changes to his starting six, bringing in Marlyne Tata and Belinda Barasa. The adjustments initially appeared to unsettle the hosts as Nigeria made the brighter start, but Kenya quickly found its rhythm and took control of the contest.

The Malkia Strikers dominated at the net, with their middle blockers, opposites and outside hitters combining effectively to keep Nigeria under sustained pressure.

Youngster Milka Akinyi, the youngest player on the court, was also impressive as Kenya maintained its authority throughout the match.

After taking the opening set 25-21, Kenya raised its intensity in the second to win 25-17. With a two-set advantage, the hosts showed no signs of easing off, closing out the match 25-15 in the third set.

Omondi, however, has warned his players that the knockout stage requires even greater concentration.

“We have to remain focused and take every match as it comes. The knockout stage is different and we cannot afford to relax,” said Omondi after Kenya completed its unbeaten group campaign.

The victory keeps Kenya’s ambitions of winning an 11th African title alive. The championship also carries added significance because the continental winner will earn Africa’s direct women’s volleyball qualification place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“It is a good start for us in our quest to qualify for the Olympics. The girls did well, and hopefully we continue that way,” Omondi said.

Kenya will now face former champions Algeria in the quarter-finals, setting up a potentially demanding encounter against a side that also impressed in the Round of 16.

Algeria swept Senegal 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16), with coach Sid Ali Benkourbi praising his team’s relentless intensity.

Elsewhere, Uganda’s Lady Volleyball Cranes booked their place in the last eight after defeating DR Congo 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-18). Cameroon had already advanced after receiving a bye in the Round of 16.

The remaining quarter-final places will be decided on Sunday, with Rwanda facing Burkina Faso, Zambia meeting Ghana, Egypt taking on Burundi and Tunisia playing Mali.