Aluor and Masara crowned Nyanza volleyball champs

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Siaya giants Aluor Girls celebrate after winning Nyanza Region volleyball title on July 11,2026. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

St Cecilia Aluor Girls High School and Masara Secondary School are the new Nyanza Region Secondary School volleyball champions.

Aluor Girls from Siaya County dethroned defending champions Nyakongo following their straight sets victory over Nyakach Girls 3-0 in the finals (25-17, 25-13, 25-22).

Aluor had knocked out Nyakongo in the semis before seeing off former champions Nyakach from Kisumu in the finals.

In the boy’s final, Migori County heavyweights Masara came from behind to stun favorites St Mary’s Yala 3-2 in an entertaining final played at Homa Bay High School.

Yala begun the finals with a dominant 25-19 first set win before Masara replied with 25-20 and 25-19 second and third sets win to lead 2-1.

Yala from Siaya County refused to give up by taking the fourth set 25-18 before Masara came from 6-0 down in the fifth set to win 15-11 and emerge new champions replacing Gogo Boys who did not reach the regional finals.

Elsewhere, Asumbi Girls from Homa Bay stunned national champions Oyugi Ogango 34-31 to be crowned the new Nyanza Region netball champions.

Asumbi will now proceed to the nationals set for Mpesa Academy later this month where a new champion will be crowned with Migori’s Oyugi Ogango sent packing early.