Mysterious object appears on little girl's bedroom wall and mum doesn’t know what it is! - PHOTOS

SUMMARY People have suggested lots of possibilities - some more helpful than others

A mum won't let her daughter sleep in her own bedroom after a mysterious object appeared on the bedroom wall.



The little girl spotted the weird thing and told her mum, who had absolutely no idea what it was. ​

The strange object is black or brown in colour and measures about 5cm by 3cm.

In a bid to try and work out what it was, she shared a photo on the parenting website Mumsnet.

She wrote: "DH [darling husband] just gone away for three days, otherwise he would talk me down I'm sure.

"But right now it's just me and the DC [darling children] and I've opened my daughter's room to discover this.... nest? Chrysalis?

"It's about 5cm x 3cm. Help!"

Other parents were equally terrified.

One wrote: "Good lord. I'm afraid I have no idea what that could be but I don't think I'd be staying in the house never mind the room so I applaud your bravery!"

Another added: "Omg this is horrible! I honestly am so intrigued yet so horrified. Uggh."

One mum added: "WTF. I'd be firebombing my house if I found that."

Others wanted her to poke it to see what happened.

The woman replied to these suggestions saying: "Briefly considered poking but I’m in charge of DC [darling child] so if I fall over in horror we are all a bit stuck.

"Just done 999 practice with DD just in case."

Some have suggested it could be a snail or a wasps nest, but others disagree.





One wrote: "I think snail too. I think he has been crushed so that stuff has stuck to his shell, but has managed to crawl up the wall. It isn't a nest, they don’t stick to walls like that. He is a poor, injured snail who needs to be outside eating rhubarb."

Another user replied: "Definitely looks like a snail. They hibernate so it's probably been hiding in a dusty nook in your house all winter. Attic or somewhere."

But another argued: "What kind of mutant f****** snails are rolling around the rest of the UK? Surely snails, look snail-shaped?"

Others had some possibly less helpful suggestions.

One said: "That is NOT a snail. It's a portal to another world. I'd move out!"

Another added: "It really does look like a vertically mounted zoo turd with a crust of mould....perhaps a zebra or giraffe wandered by?"

One mum suggested: "It's a Haggis!!! Rarely seen outside of their native Scotland I believe."

One requested: "Take a photo with your face RIGHT next to it so we can tell how big it is."



