+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Weird News
Mysterious object appears on little girl's bedroom wall and mum doesn’t know what it is! - PHOTOS
By Mirror | Updated Jun 23, 2018 at 11:33 EAT
mysterious-object-appears-on-little-girl-s-bedroom-wall-and-mum-doesn-t-know-what-it-is-photos
What's this mysterios object? [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

People have suggested lots of possibilities - some more helpful than others

A mum won't let her daughter sleep in her own bedroom after a mysterious object appeared on the bedroom wall.

The little girl spotted the weird thing and told her mum, who had absolutely no idea what it was.

The strange object is black or brown in colour and measures about 5cm by 3cm.

See Also: Seven mysterious things women do after getting intimate that men fail to notice


In a bid to try and work out what it was, she shared a photo on the parenting website Mumsnet.

She wrote: "DH [darling husband] just gone away for three days, otherwise he would talk me down I'm sure.

See Also: 10 very simple tips for men who fail to 'turn up' in the bedroom

"But right now it's just me and the DC [darling children] and I've opened my daughter's room to discover this.... nest? Chrysalis?

"It's about 5cm x 3cm. Help!"

Other parents were equally terrified.

See Also: You are not a 'man' if you don't say these things to your lover in the bedroom

One wrote: "Good lord. I'm afraid I have no idea what that could be but I don't think I'd be staying in the house never mind the room so I applaud your bravery!"

Another added: "Omg this is horrible! I honestly am so intrigued yet so horrified. Uggh."

One mum added: "WTF. I'd be firebombing my house if I found that."

Others wanted her to poke it to see what happened.

The woman replied to these suggestions saying: "Briefly considered poking but I’m in charge of DC [darling child] so if I fall over in horror we are all a bit stuck.

"Just done 999 practice with DD just in case."

Some have suggested it could be a snail or a wasps nest, but others disagree.


One wrote: "I think snail too. I think he has been crushed so that stuff has stuck to his shell, but has managed to crawl up the wall. It isn't a nest, they don’t stick to walls like that. He is a poor, injured snail who needs to be outside eating rhubarb."

Another user replied: "Definitely looks like a snail. They hibernate so it's probably been hiding in a dusty nook in your house all winter. Attic or somewhere."

But another argued: "What kind of mutant f****** snails are rolling around the rest of the UK? Surely snails, look snail-shaped?"

Others had some possibly less helpful suggestions.

One said: "That is NOT a snail. It's a portal to another world. I'd move out!"

Another added: "It really does look like a vertically mounted zoo turd with a crust of mould....perhaps a zebra or giraffe wandered by?"

One mum suggested: "It's a Haggis!!! Rarely seen outside of their native Scotland I believe."

One requested: "Take a photo with your face RIGHT next to it so we can tell how big it is."

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



mystery
snail
bedroom
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
bedroom-game-outdated-here-are-5-very-cheap-foods-that-will-rescue-you

Lifestyle

Bedroom game outdated? Here are 5 very cheap foods that will rescue you

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 01 Jun 2018 11:09am

More From This Author
woman-shocks-the-internet-by-drinking-dog-s-urine-claiming-it-cured-her-acne-photos

Weird News

Woman shocks the internet by drinking dog’s urine, claiming it cured her acne [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Sat 23 Jun 2018 01:11pm

five-ridiculous-but-funny-ways-to-commit-suicide-in-kenya

Editors Choice

Five ridiculous but funny ways to commit suicide in Kenya

By Ted Malanda | Sat 23 Jun 2018 11:53am

mysterious-object-appears-on-little-girl-s-bedroom-wall-and-mum-doesn-t-know-what-it-is-photos

Weird News

Mysterious object appears on little girl's bedroom wall and mum doesn’t know what it is! - PHOTOS

By Mirror | Sat 23 Jun 2018 11:33am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng