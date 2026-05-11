Four-month closure of Eldoret Road for Nairobi River Bridge works

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Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) constructing a bridge in Mathare, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Motorists using Eldoret Road in Nairobi will face major traffic disruptions after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced the closure of a section of the road for four months to pave way for the construction of a vehicular bridge across the Nairobi River.

In a public notice issued on Monday, KURA said the closure will begin at 6 am on Monday, May 18, 2026, and continue until 6pm on Friday, September 18, 2026.

KURA Director General Silas Kinoti said the temporary closure is necessary to facilitate the bridge construction works aimed at improving connectivity and easing movement within the Eastlands area.

“KURA wishes to notify the general public that a section of Eldoret Road, Nairobi, will be closed from 6am Monday, May 18, till 6pm Friday, September 18, 2026 for four months. This is to allow the contractor to undertake the construction of a vehicular bridge across the Nairobi River,” said Kinoti.

He urged motorists to cooperate with traffic police officers and marshals along the affected routes to manage traffic flow during the construction period.

According to KURA, motorists travelling from Eastleigh towards Buruburu will be diverted through Mohammed Yusuf Haji Avenue to Heshima Avenue before joining Wangu Road through Uhuru Estate.

Drivers using Eastleigh’s 19th Street and Ole Sinoni Road will be redirected to connect to 18th Street near the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Church, then proceed through Kiambiu via Cogmers before joining Ajuoga Road towards Uhuru Estate and later Wangu Road.

There will be a temporary footbridge for pedestrians at the affected area to cross.